To the editor:
Our communities need investment. According to the state, we need about $5 billion worth. While we cannot meet all of our needs in one year, our communities deserve updated or new infrastructure. We need funding for roads, bridges, clean water, economic development and schools. The legislature has the tool to make investments in our communities — it's a bonding bill.
A strong bonding bill would not only help our communities, it would help jump-start our economy. Minnesota's economy has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Investing in even a portion of the suggested bonding projects, we can hep Minnesotans at work upgrading infrastructure that we all need and use.
I urge the legislature to pass a bonding bill that is strategic, funds needed projects across the state and helps our economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chad Morris
Faribault