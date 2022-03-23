If you’re a senior or caregiver and in need of resources I would highly suggest you start looking by calling the Senior LinkAge Line. It is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service. It covers all 87 counties of Minnesota and helps connect you to local services. With a single call to 1-800-333-2433 you will get assistance with looking at your situation to determine what service might be helpful. The Senior LinkAge Line is answered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and remains open even during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also find information at www.mnaging.org/advisor/SLL Senior Linkage Line not only helps connect you to services in your community, it provides personal assistance to help you get the information and help you need. Free LED bulbs Did you know LED bulbs are 70-90% more efficient that fluorescent ones. If you are interested in making some changes to the lightbulbs in your home, your final opportunity to do so will be this morning, March 23, from 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. right here at Buckham West. These LED bulbs are provided by Xcel Energy and range in size from 4W to 65W. You will also have the opportunity to learn more about Home Energy Squad, which will help reduce your energy use without diminishing your comfort by providing better insulation, lighting, faucet aerators, and thermostats. There will also be someone on-hand who will answer your questions and pass along other energy saving tips. This free event is open to the public and there is no membership or registration required. Learn mahjong Mahjong is a game of strategy that originated in China. If you are interested in learning how to play, Buckham West will be offering a series of four learning sessions from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, April 21 and 28, and May 5 and 12. Class instructors will be Jacki Johnson, JoEllen Schulz, & Sandy Nelson. It is strongly recommended that participants plan to attend all four sessions in order to fully understand the game. This is a free class but Buckham West membership required. Limited to 12 participants. Registration is required by calling 507-332-7357. Advance care planning Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a health care directive. A free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. This class will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. – noon in the Buckham West conference room. Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Trips Buckham West partners with the Owatonna senior center for all-day trips. Faribault attendees can sign up by calling 507-444-4321 and pay Owatonna directly. Mention the discount coupon code buckham5 and receive $5 off the price. Pick up in Faribault is in the public parking lot on the east side of the Buckham Library. Upcoming trips: Mona Kaiser is executive director of the Buckham West Senior Center.
If you’re a senior or caregiver and in need of resources I would highly suggest you start looking by calling the Senior LinkAge Line. It is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service. It covers all 87 counties of Minnesota and helps connect you to local services.
With a single call to 1-800-333-2433 you will get assistance with looking at your situation to determine what service might be helpful.
The Senior LinkAge Line is answered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and remains open even during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also find information at www.mnaging.org/advisor/SLL
Senior Linkage Line not only helps connect you to services in your community, it provides personal assistance to help you get the information and help you need.
Free LED bulbs
Did you know LED bulbs are 70-90% more efficient that fluorescent ones. If you are interested in making some changes to the lightbulbs in your home, your final opportunity to do so will be this morning, March 23, from 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. right here at Buckham West.
These LED bulbs are provided by Xcel Energy and range in size from 4W to 65W. You will also have the opportunity to learn more about Home Energy Squad, which will help reduce your energy use without diminishing your comfort by providing better insulation, lighting, faucet aerators, and thermostats. There will also be someone on-hand who will answer your questions and pass along other energy saving tips. This free event is open to the public and there is no membership or registration required.
Learn mahjong
Mahjong is a game of strategy that originated in China. If you are interested in learning how to play, Buckham West will be offering a series of four learning sessions from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, April 21 and 28, and May 5 and 12. Class instructors will be Jacki Johnson, JoEllen Schulz, & Sandy Nelson.
It is strongly recommended that participants plan to attend all four sessions in order to fully understand the game. This is a free class but Buckham West membership required. Limited to 12 participants. Registration is required by calling 507-332-7357.
Advance care planning
Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a health care directive.
A free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. This class will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. – noon in the Buckham West conference room. Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register.
Trips
Buckham West partners with the Owatonna senior center for all-day trips. Faribault attendees can sign up by calling 507-444-4321 and pay Owatonna directly. Mention the discount coupon code buckham5 and receive $5 off the price.
Pick up in Faribault is in the public parking lot on the east side of the Buckham Library. Upcoming trips:
• See “Stag and Doe” at Day Trippers Theater on March 24. Faribault pickup is 10:30 a.m. and return at 4:15 p.m. Price: $75 with coupon code; includes transportation and lunch.
• Go to a Minnesota Twins baseball game on Aug. 3. Pick up at 10:05 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Price: $65 with coupon code.