To the editor:
As a taxpaying resident in Faribault, a Faribault graduate and a Navy veteran of eight years, I am very concerned on the direction the Faribault School District is heading. The amount of taxes we are currently paying does not equate into a better graduation rate, higher academic standards or a better learning environment for our students.
This upcoming operating levy vote, in my opinion, will not solve the concerns that I have mentioned above. At this time, I do not trust the Faribault School District/Faribault School Board to spend our hard earned money for the welfare of our students.
As a father of two sons, I am very concerned with the outcomes of the Faribault Schools. As a Navy veteran, I have certain beliefs such as honor, courage and commitment. I am asking the Faribault School District and the Faribault School Board what their beliefs are that guide them in the operation of this educational institution.
Finally, on Nov. 5, I will be voting no on both operating levy questions. At this time, the Faribault School District does not deserve my support. The message to our school district must be — be responsible with the money.
Bradley Olson
Faribault