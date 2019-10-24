It took an act of Congress this year to change the membership eligibility for the American Legion to include the dates of service of World War I and, most importantly, to all men and women who honorably served on active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States any time after Dec. 7, 1941.
One-hundred years ago when the American Legion was chartered by Congress, membership was limited to those who had served in World War I. This was later amended to include certain dates of service in World War II and various conflicts afterwards including Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon and Grenada, Panama and the Gulf War or the War on Terrorism.
Now anyone who took the oath to defend our country, whether that service was during a time of war or relative peace, either here or abroad, is now eligible to be a Legion member for honorable service anytime since Dec. 7, 1941. Reservists and those who served in the National Guards are also welcomed to join.
The American Legion Auxiliary, also 100 years old on November 10, 2019, was established for the grandmothers, mothers, wives, sisters, direct and adopted female descendants of those who honorably served and were members of the American Legion or had died in service or died having served in a period of conflict. Previously, membership eligibility was limited to those dates Congress had declared as periods of conflict. Females who served can be Auxiliary members whether they are Legion members or not, as well as those close relatives of female American Legion members or those who died in service.
At the National American Legion Auxiliary Convention this year, membership eligibility was also extended to spouses of female veterans who are Legion members or died in service. So now males can be members of the American Legion Auxiliary, and if they also served, members of the Legion. Potentially, they also could be members of the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders.
The annual membership dinner for the American Legion Post 43 and Auxiliary Unit 43 will be Monday, Oct. 28 at the American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. The social is at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. If your dues are outstanding, please bring your dues payment. The Legion Post 43 dues for 2020 are $40 and the Auxiliary Unit 43 dues are $30. If attending as a guest, the meal charge is $10.
If your period of service was previously excluded from membership eligibility because it was not during a period of conflict, please consider joining the Legion and encourage your female relatives to join the American Legion Auxiliary. Our membership numbers help to show Congress the work being done to help our military and their families, veterans and our community.