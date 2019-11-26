Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.