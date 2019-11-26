Irritation was clearly the reaction both my wife and I felt as we watched the movie “Harriet,” about the political activist Harriet Tubman, known for helping enslaved people to freedom.
Irascibility developed as we saw more and more of the horror depicted before us. The slave holders' obvious lack of candor in dealing with slaves not as human beings, but as chattle, which the dictionary describes as a piece of furniture, an automobile or a head of livestock!
Never has a movie had such a dramatic effect. My purpose in writing this is that it might move you to attend the movie to see if it has a similar emotional effect on you. It portrays in vivid detail what slavery meant for the black people brought from Africa for the express purpose of serving the white landowners in the South.
In the midst of the horror it was interesting and even refreshing to see the determination of Harriet Tubman as she worked tirelessly and skillfully to free thousands of her fellow black people bringing them North to freedom. Her deep and abiding faith that God was with her, even speaking directly to her, kept her going against seemingly insurmountable odds. She almost singlehandedly formed the Underground Railroad which she, though a humble woman, insisted, “On my underground railroad I never ran my train off the tracks and I never lost a passenger.”
Amazingly, she guided and transported people first for hundreds of miles to freedom in Northern states and later 1,000 plus miles into Canada when the Supreme Court Dred Scott decision made it illegal for blacks to be safe in any state.
Her utter determination is clear in another quote: “I had reasoned this out in my mind, there was two things I had a right to — liberty or death; if I could not have one, I would have the other; for no man would take me alive.”
The Dred Scot decision was disastrous. It "allowed Negros no right which white men need respect.” Our Constitution was also found wanting. That it did not discuss slavery remains a mystery to this day.
One of the more painful portions of the movie was to see families separated at slave auctions. The travesty led to the reality that the same thing is currently happening on our Southern border. Again Congress is silent as many suffer.
My goal to have you attend the movie led me to seek where it is currently showing. Apparently Dundas is the only one.