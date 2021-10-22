One early morning in February 1979, I stood atop a water truck in the oil patch in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit, servicing a workover rig. Neon-green Northern Lights danced across the horizon. Later that morning, butte tops floated in a mauve morning fog sea. It was so beautiful I forgot it was 40 below.
That gives me a vague idea of what Michael Patrick F. Smith encountered in writing his memoir, "The Good Hand: A Memoir of Work, Brotherhood, and Transformation in an American Boomtown."
Smith left the relative ease of Manhattan to find work in the oil patch near Williston, N.D. What he found was homelessness, astronomical rent, danger, near-starvation and, ultimately, work that made him into the sort of man he never thought he could become.
Smith threads his enthralling narrative with segments of the history of oil exploration and his own abusive childhood. Most interesting, though, is the huge culture shock he faced in finding big city life in a booming oil town on the North Dakota prairie.
“Prostitution rings, Mexican cartels, methamphetamine and heroic traffickers have descended upon northwest North Dakota. Like me they are following the money.”
At first, Smith highly doubts he can “make a hand” or become a productive oil field worker.
“I’m afraid I’ll get hurt. I’m afraid I’ll be humiliated. Because I will be humiliated. I feel like the kid I used to be, the skinny asthmatic in the army jacket, who, after a week of being bedridden by his wheezing lungs, was forced to return to school to face the cruelty of his classmates.”
In time, though, that all changes.
“The work, for the first time, is in my hands. It is in my blood and my bones, the sinew and muscle of my chest and arms. I am an extension of the work itself, a tool, a vessel born to complete a task, and I feel simple like goodness.”
Brutally frank, Smith pulls no punches in telling the story of life in the oil patch man camps. This is not a book for the squeamish. However, anyone who has faced hard work and hard people head-on will relate to his book.
Smith masterfully paints the oil patch workers across the canvas of North Dakota’s ruggedly beautiful landscape. It’s a great book.