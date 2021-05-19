A couple of incidents in my life, while it might not have been obvious at the time, become more so in the context of current events. Stories and explanations follow.
Nearly 40 years ago, while house-sitting alone at my parents’ place in Hibbing, I fell soundly asleep on the living room couch. I was awakened by a doorbell, followed by pounding on the door. Still in a semi-sleeping daze, I leapt up, went to the door and pulled back the curtain from the window. I did not recognize the balding man at the door, who only (as I recall) asked who I was. Seeing a large plastic letter opener nearby, I grabbed it, then opened the door — only to be staring at a pair of policemen, their squad parked on the street, no flashing lights. Apparently, someone had called and got no answer, but was certain I was there and was concerned, initiating a "welfare check." (Those details would take another column entirely.) Note that it is generally considered unreasonable to wake a person and expect full awareness of surroundings and happenings in under two minutes, something occasionally brought up in legal proceedings. Chagrined, but OK.
Several years ago, after renting some coffee here in Owatonna, I drove to Saint Paul, past MOA and the airport, turning east on the crosstown, aiming for the first exit, 28th Avenue. Traffic was slow, appearing backed up for either construction or some mishap, so rather than trying to enter the full lane for the several hundred yards to the intended exit, I simply drove along the shoulder, which buses are allowed to along for that stretch — and certainly in other construction zone situations.
Suddenly, flashing lights of a high patrol car were behind me, so as I moved toward the left to go north, figuring the squad was continuing down the road to the event causing the slowdown. No, his lights were exactly behind me, and I thought perhaps he was doing an exit to go the other direction. Carefully, I pulled away for my left turn, then signaling right to indicate my intentions to go north, allowing easy re-access for the patrol. Wrong guess — he was right behind me. Wow, I must have done something wrong, even though I know I used my signals. Perhaps one was out. I felt a bit stupid, and immediately upon stopping, opened my door to get out and ask what the issue was.
He exited his patrol car screaming — I never looked back enough to see if he had his gun out, but he proceeded to tell me that I had moved forward after his initial stop (which I never saw him getting out, because I was so focused on traffic and his flashing lights in my internal rear-view), thus “attempt to escape” which means an assumption of some guilt beyond the mere traffic violation. There was no way for me to talk my way out of this one, using age and confusion as an excuse.
Ultimately, I paid the fine, a fairly easy outcome. However, I don’t think I have to explain how this might have turned out for someone not of northern European heritage, do I? Unless you’ve been under a rock for the past few years, it has become painfully obvious. ‘Nuff said.