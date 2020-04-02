During these trying time we owe our healthcare workers extra gratitude and empathy. They are risking sickness and even their lives to protect others.
Along with elevated risk to those in the healthcare field, another weakness in the system is illuminated. Imagine what it’s like today being uninsured or marginally insured with high deductibles. Having to choose between working which puts you and others at risk or being without income. This is not tenable. We can’t have millions of people going without health care. We need a comprehensive approach.
Universal health care exists in most developed countries and should be our goal here. Healthcare spending in 2017 was $10,739 per person. “The percentage of national income that is absorbed by health care has grown …..from 5% in 1960 to 18% in 2017, reducing what is available for everything else from 95% to 82%.” (Case and Deaton, Time Magazine, March 2, 2020)
If my memory serves, when President Obama started work on a new model for healthcare, cost containment was on the table. (Remember the meetings with health care executives trying to enlist their support?) The resulting Affordable Care Act didn’t address underlying costs much at all.
Areas of greater spending in the U. S. relative to other countries generally fall into 5 categories:
1. Administration. We have complicated insurance and billing systems meaning that insurance companies, doctor’s offices and hospitals spend huge amounts on administration. In other countries governments tightly regulate insurance companies.
2. Prescription drug prices. Other systems negotiate drug prices but our system is too decentralized to do this effectively.
3. Over utilization of testing. “One driver of the excess is misdirected competition among hospitals that causes each of them to purchase and offer the most sophisticated technology regardless of normal supply-and-demand considerations. Another part of the problem is defensive medicine in response to threat of litigation.” (Stone, ‘5 Easy Theses’)
4. End of Life Care. We need to encourage people to have health care directives and then follow these directives.
5. Doctors and nurses income. We have fewer doctors compared to other countries because the number of places in medical schools is limited. Salaries here are roughly double that of other countries.
“Health care costs directly hurt those without insurance, while those who are insured must pay co-payments, deductibles and employee contributions. Health costs also affect federal and state governments, which pay for Medicare and Medicaid. Governments must collect more taxes; provide less of something else,….” (Case and Deaton, Time, March 2, 2020)
We need a single payer system. Only Congress has the authority to bring all the parties to the table and allegedly, there are five lobbyists for every member of Congress! The change will be gradual and happen over many years but it needs to happen.