Buckham West is committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for our staff, providers and customers. Since Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is the main funding source for Buckham West, it is vital that we begin to open up our store to the community as soon as possible.
To ensure that we are opening Fashions on Central in a responsible way during the COVID-19 pandemic we have developed a reopening plan designed to mitigate the potential spread of the virus while allowing our community to resume their access to Fashions on Central. This will be a cooperative effort among Buckham West board of directors, staff, volunteers, and customers with the store manager and volunteers carrying out the day-to-day operations.
The pandemic plan that has been prepared covers in great detail the following topics:
• Health screening
• Hand-washing
• Respiratory etiquette
• Social distancing
• Cleaning, disinfection and ventilation
• Communications and training
This COVID-19 Preparedness Plan will be communicated to all staff and volunteers with necessary training provided via written instructions. Also, as the store is manned mainly by volunteers, no volunteer shall certainly be expected to work at the store during this time. Please use your own judgement on this decision.
In addition, instructions will be provided to customers about how in-store shopping will be conducted to ensure social distancing, required hygiene practices, and recommendations regarding the use of face masks, hand sanitizer, etc. via signage.
It is the intention of Buckham West to open the doors of Fashions on Central as soon as the plan has been approved and volunteers have been scheduled and trained, likely within the week. Volunteers will be contacted by store Manager Kathy Dodds to discuss their thoughts of coming back to work.
Please note that there will be no donations accepted at this time. We absolutely need more time to acclimate our volunteers to new procedures and will not be able to handle the donations that are anticipated right away.
Extra support appreciated
Even though our doors are presently closed, many of our members are stepping up to provide needed financial assistance to our organization. With our doors closed, we are not hosting any programs, selling any books, cards memberships or coffee. We also do not have the income from our store coming in at this time, so the extra donations are greatly appreciated. Each day it seems that we hear from one of you. There have been checks from $25 to $2,000 that we’ve gotten. Thanks to each of you for remembering us and for sending us this extra gift at a time of most need. Your support is greatly appreciated!
Volunteer recognition
Buckham West volunteers may I have your attention please! I’ll bet you thought we forgot about the Volunteer Recognition that was scheduled for April 20. No way! Even though our building has been closed for a few months, we have not forgotten about the many dedicated volunteers that support us day in and day out. Unfortunately, we don’t know when our building will re-open, allowing us to honor our volunteers with a party they so deserve. But we have now set a date for a modified recognition that we are very excited to announce.
On Thursday, June 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., we invite those individuals who volunteered for us in the past year to come to our parking lot and allow us to present you with a small gift and personally thank you for what you do for us. We will not be able to host a group in our building, but if you would park in our parking lot, we will come to your car. We would like those folks whose last names start with A-M to come between 1 to 2 p.m. and those from N-Z to come from 2 to 3 p.m. This should give us adequate space to handle the cars.
Here is a list of those areas in which you helped last year.
• Board of Directors
• Book Club leaders
• Greeting gard recyclers
• Group leaders
• Health insurance and health care directives
• Fashions on Central
• Flower basket watering
• Fundraisers: Bake Sale and Pop-Up Shoppe
• Funeral escort
• Handyman help
• Mahjongg instructors
• Musicians
• Out to Lunch planner
• Program presenters
• Receptionist desk
• Senior dining program
• Will Advice Attorneys
But along with taking the opportunity to thank you for your service, we also want to use this time to see you and say hello. We miss you and can’t wait for our lives to return to a time when we will have people back in our building again. Please mark your calendar and plan to come to Buckham West on June 11! If you are unable to make it during your preplanned time or on this date, please call or email to make different arrangements for a later day.
Reminders:
• Buckham West is not open to the public until further notice. There will be staff here Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. answering the phones and assisting callers with resources and questions that they have. Please call us at 332-7357. Our website and Facebook page will also have updated information as needed.
• If you need resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL.
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the June menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.