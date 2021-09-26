In this, the final article in this climate series, we’ll discuss the important role individuals can play in getting our federal gov’t. to enact non-partisan, BIG solutions for climate change.
There are many different solutions being discussed at the national level, but scientists and economists tell us that the solution with the greatest impact would be a “revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend”.
Here’s how that would work:
1. A small carbon fee of $15/ton of carbon, is placed on all fossil fuels coming out of the ground or into a port. This fee then increases by $10/year, in a steadily rising, predictable manner. This predictability is important for all businesses in their future planning.
2. The fee is collected by the federal govt (either Social Security or the IRS) and is then all distributed monthly, as a dividend, to all American households, on a per person basis, with adults getting 1 share and kids getting a ½ share. This dividend is what makes it “revenue-neutral”. It does not grow gov’t. The dividend is essential, because the fee charged on fossil fuels will be added to the cost of all things carbon based, like heating, cooling, transportation, etc. The dividend is equal to or greater than the increased costs, for the lower 70% of all households, so middle- and lower-income families come out even or a little ahead financially.
3. A border adjustment corrects for the fee, to protect our industries from foreign imports that do not have such a carbon fee. It also keeps our industries which are exporting, competitive.
4. Then, as all things fossil fuel based increase in price, all things less or not carbon based become cheaper by comparison. For example, average priced electric cars are already cheaper to own and operate than a similar gas car, after about seven years, due to cheaper fuel and maintenance. With a steadily rising price on carbon, the electric car will get steadily cheaper by comparison. So, market forces would move everyone and all businesses steadily toward renewable energy, steadily decreasing our CO2 emissions.
Numerous independent studies have confirmed that such a plan would:
• Add 2 million more jobs than not doing it.
• Reduce CO2 emissions by 50% in 20 yrs, and more thereafter.
• Increase household incomes (due to the dividend)
• Save American lives – about 13,000/yr. due to less air pollution
• Increase our GDP by $1.3 trillion more than not doing it.
Could this possibly work?? The Canadian province of British Columbia has been doing this plan since 2008, it is working exactly as predicted and the citizens there like it!
Who supports this plan? Climate scientists, economists, the GOP Climate Leadership Council (see clcouncil.org) and a growing number of our national senators and representatives. They see it as our best chance to really stop increasing temperatures, rising sea levels and the other problems of climate change. Here’s how you can help. Call your Representative and Senators once/month, asking them to take serious action on climate change, like supporting a “revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend”. Our kids and grandkids need us to solve this challenge NOW, before it is literally to late to fix.
Whatever you do, don’t do nothing. Our kids’ and grandkids’ futures depend on us taking action now.