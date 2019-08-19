Have you ever purchased chicken directly from a farmer or considered how chickens are raised? During the past two weeks, we’ve loaded up 50-100 chickens each Sunday evening in the back of our Ford F150 truck to bring to the processor where they have their one bad moment. During the drive to and from, there’s time to reflect and it made me think about how so many people don’t know what it’s like to raise chickens from start to finish.
Before we started farming, I had not thought much about the life of a chicken, or a chicken farmer for that matter. What does a chicken eat? Where does it live? How long does it take to raise a chicken? How is one butchered? What are the laws for selling chicken? There are many pieces to the puzzle of delivering food from farms to consumers.
As new farmers, we had to decide where and how we were going to raise our chickens. We chose to raise our chickens outdoors on pasture during summer and fall. Typically, we start raising chickens in the spring. They arrive by mail and are indoors for the first 3-4 weeks until they have enough feathers to regulate their body temperature. Once they are fully feathered, chicks on our farm are moved outdoors to chicken tractors where they are moved across a pasture area and they’re allowed to roam, scratch, peck for bugs, and enjoy chicken life.
On our farm, meat chickens live about 9-13 weeks, depending on breed, before they reach the desired processing weight of about 3-6lbs. A meat chicken’s life span varies depending on various factors, such as breed, how often and what they’re fed; and the environment in which they’re raised. All of these factors affect the chickens’ growth rate, as well as the health and eventually the flavor of the chicken.
Part of the planning process includes determining how many chicks to raise each year. This is determined by deciding how many chickens we will consume ourselves and by taking customer orders. We also estimate a certain number to sell to local customers before the processing date. According to Minnesota Statute 31.02A Subd. 5, a farmer must sell chickens to individuals before slaughter if they are to be slaughtered at a custom exempt processing plant, like we choose to do. If we chose to sell individual chickens at farmers’ markets or stores, then the chickens would need to be processed at a Minnesota-Equal-To or USDA inspected plant. Sadly, there are not many of these plants available to small scale farmers in Minnesota.
Today we raise around 150-200 meat chickens each year which is small scale compared to commercial chicken farmers that raise tens of thousands per year. The end of the season is bittersweet. It’s sad to see the lively chickens go, but we’re happy to have one less daily farm chore to do. Each chicken farmer’s experience is unique This is a glimpse into our small chicken farmer life.