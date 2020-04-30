Letter to the editor:
Born in fire, forged in a furnace…destiny may appear as preordained or happenstance. However, one's life will be defined by circumstance or by discipline … your choice. The class of 2020 is unique in so many ways and has arrived at a pivotal point in the human experience.
The history of world events in the short lives of the class of 2020; even at this telling, is an extraordinary list of social and political upheaval. An incomplete two decades for the ages.
At this time as a foreign power suffers upon us a weapon of biological warfare, as members of the body politic descend into confusion, as international members of nefarious monetary cabals loot and plunder the assets of our nation; we sit in our houses and worry about toilet paper…let us shrug off the fear and as a community make certain to celebrate the class of 2020 like no other.
Rarely before have we as a people been able to witness the stark difference of good and evil. The class of 2020 is the fruit of much effort and a promise and opportunity to influence the world. The members of this class of 2020 will be able to pursue knowledge and power or wisdom and discernment. Though not mutually exclusive this is a red pill — blue pill moment like none other.
Remember the words of the prophet Daws, "When you don't know where you’re going, any road will take you there."
Choose carefully. We are counting on you.
Tom Moline
Faribault