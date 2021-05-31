There is a political movement taking over classrooms across America, and it may soon show up in the Faribault Public Schools.
Writer, Katherine Kersten, in her article, "The Revolution in Minnesota’s Schools," reports how “in the fall of 2020, a fourth-grade class in Burnsville read a book that warns students that police are 'mean' to black people, but 'nice' to white people. 'Cops stick up for each other,' it says, 'and they don’t like black men.'”
“At Eagan High School, a ninth-grade class began the 2020-21 year by watching a YouTube video entitled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” In the words of one parent who saw the video and the leading questions students had to answer: “It was white guilt all the way down.””
Equity curriculum applies racial identity politics, which evolve from critical race theory (CRT), a worldview rooted in cultural Marxism, to achieve racial equity and social justice agendas.
Kirsten in her article explains, “Racial identity politics…is not education, but indoctrination. Education requires the free exchange of ideas. Indoctrination, in contrast, conceals its true goals and uses the manipulative tactics of coercive thought reform to reshape student’s and teachers’ attitudes, beliefs, and behavior in ways that advance the manipulators’ agenda.”
Black Lives Matter (BLM) curriculum also uses CRT. It can be viewed online at blacklivesmatteratschool.com/curriculum.html and includes justice for Black people; George Floyd, subjective anti-police accounts, gender choices, sexual orientation, queer organizing and transgender affirming.
The primary goal of CRT is to identify oppressors, uproot white privilege, and get justice for people of color. But parents are not told of the rewriting of American history, the built-in attacks on the nuclear family, a disregard for religious beliefs, the defilement of law enforcement, the idolizing of “queer and transgender” figures and the purposeful outcome of evoking students into political activism.
Due to the propagandizing nature of this curriculum, and a failure to show any measurable improvements in academic performance, many districts have rejected it and multiple states have banned it.
The Faribault School District has been developing an infrastructure of equity lens policies, equity coordinators, equity teams and has utilized the U of M Office of Equity and Diversity to train administrators, staff and leaders about racial diversity terms and strategies to implement new equity and diversity curriculum at all Faribault school sites this fall.
Due to remarks made publicly by the superintendent regarding his “white privilege,” his intent to insert “BLM discussions” in classrooms, and a high school-sponsored LBGTQ Day of Silence event April 23, community members grew alarmed. I joined a group of community residents to present our concerns before the school board April 26. View presentation at 14 mins at youtube.com/watch?v=t4rIDVuqE30
In a recent letter to the editor, former city administrator Tim Madigan suggested a community conversation between the school district and the public about CRT. At the very least, the school district should offer to share their proposed equity curriculum and anticipated outcomes to bring transparency regarding these legitimate concerns.