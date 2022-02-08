When you were a kid, what did you do after school each day? For me, it was a healthy combination of coming home with my brother to eat snacks and watch cartoons, staying after school for sports and, as I got older, remaining at school for many hours — tirelessly attending club meetings, vocal ensemble practices and theater rehearsals long into the evening.
At the risk of sounding old, I need to say times have changed. Our young people are growing up in a time when there have never been more activities and programming available to them after school and on the weekends. But program leaders in our community agree, youth participation is on the decline and has been for several years.
What is driving this change? There are obvious changes, like the abundance of electronic devices available to entertain children and teens (and adults) during every waking moment, but let’s not make technology the scapegoat here. There are other factors, too — maybe less noticeable — that contribute to Faribault’s youth being less engaged than generations past. The following is a list of barriers identified by local youth program leaders of the Faribault YouthConnect! Network:
Awareness – Many youth and families are simply unaware of out-of-school-time activities and their benefits. Today, we are inundated with information daily, and most families do not have capacity to remember program details, let alone where they saw the information. Language is a primary barrier for some families, too. When information is only available in English, we leave out a significant portion of potential participants.
Access – Many youth programs today rely on internet-based registration and payment systems. This is convenient for the program administrators and for families with reliable internet access and credit cards. Unfortunately, many families in Faribault lack both. Accommodations and assistance for navigating these online systems and the ability to deal in cash is paramount.
Transportation – Just because kids are out of school doesn’t mean a parent is home to drive them to activities. Parents have to work! Without a strong social network or the means for hiring transportation, coordinating rides for young people is daunting and easier left undone. Summer is a particularly difficult time for the same reason. What can we do as a community to address this need?
Fees – “Activities are too expensive.” Whether this thought is real (and in MANY cases it is) or perceived, families have to make decisions each day about where they spend their money. Food or Alison’s softball? Electricity or Jose’s music lessons? Unfortunately, requesting scholarships adds another layer of complexity for families who are already struggling to navigate registration systems.
The good news is, thanks to a recently awarded Ignite Afterschool grant, Faribault YouthConnect! Network partners are already working to address some of these barriers. This week they started collaboratively preparing free, high-quality programs for Faribault youth that will be available this spring. Would you like to join us in reversing the trend of disengagement from out-of-school-time activities?
To get involved, contact Becky Ford, becky@faribaultyouthinvestment.org. For more information about Faribault Youth Connect!, visit faribaultyouthinvestment.org/youthconnect.