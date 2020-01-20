Ever since humans could communicate, some have claimed we are facing the end of life on earth. If you were somehow able to bet on the outcomes of the predictions, you’d have won every time. Today’s Chicken Little predictions encompass the manmade global warming, which will have dire effects for life on earth.
Although not the first but definitely one of the most influential was Al Gore and his documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.” Many of the dire predictions and the timeline to them have not happened. Presently we are bombarded daily in all news sources about manmade global warming. The cause is the carbon produced by using fossil fuels.
Scientists have been studying carbon and its effect on climate for decades. Drilling cores in Arctic ice has produced data going back thousands of years. These cores can be analyzed and a picture of the levels of various gases is obtained. Using those and other sources it shows a corresponding relationship between carbon and climate. One observation shows increased carbon following global warming. Today’s carbon is put at 390 to 420 parts per million depending on who you listen to. Scientists come up with studies showing carbon levels in the past at 4,000 parts per million or higher. A look at the present levels of the main gases gives the following parts per million; Nitrogen 780,000; Oxygen 210,000; Argon 9,000; Carbon 390 and water vapor a huge variable. Carbon is essential to life as much as oxygen and water.
News sources continuously claim that 90 percent of climate scientists agree that carbon levels are at dangerous levels because of human actions. This is false on all levels. It’s true that the government financed studies agree but not independent studies. And I’m not referring to those alleged to be financed by big oil. The scientists I’m referring to mostly agree that human actions are causing a slight rise in carbon. They all agree that other factors have a huge effect on climate compared to humans’ use of carbon fuels.
The more a person looks into climate change the more we realize just how complex our climate is. Here are just a very few of those scientists disputing current opinions. Anyone can do a search on these individuals and learn far more than my brief findings.
Freeman Dyson points out that people’s growing plants in greenhouses purposely raise CO2 to around 1,200 parts per million. CO2 has only increased 40% in the last 150 years. Water vapor (clouds) accounts for 70% of globe warming. Those advocating disastrous CO2 levels base their predictions on various models. Presently models are accurate to about five days.
Valentina Zharkova, Northumbria university Solar Physics expert. Sun had 3 magnetic fields that run sun spot. The sun’s polarity and sun spot activity change every 11 years. Because sun spot activity will be minimal for the next 3 cycles we are heading into a grand solar minimum with much lower temperatures. The last grand minimum (called Maunder minimum) occurred in the late 1600s, was labeled a mini-ice age and lasted 50 years.
Joanne D. Haigh of London, professor of atmospheric physics. All energy comes from the sun and varies for many reasons. The earth’s tilt also changes over thousands of years. Also the earth does not circle the sun in a perfect circle but in an elliptical pattern. Cosmic rays from outer space have a climate affect and are influenced by the suns magnetic field. Volcanic activity increases during times of fewer sun spots and the oceans cool. Radiation comes from the sun and also leaves earth at different levels which had an effect on climate. CO2 helps trap this radiation which is beneficial to life. She correlated the price of wheat to sun spot activity.
Another one studying the effects of cosmic rays is Nir Shoviv. His presentation is fascinating. The earth is under continued arrivals of cosmic rays from outer space. They’re caused by supernovas as other suns implode. They are key in ionizing particles that produce water vapor (clouds) which as stated before amount to 70% of earth warming.
Next we have 90-some-year-old Princeton university professor who has studied CO2 for years, William Happer. His findings: increased levels are beneficial to life on earth. The biggest danger is lack of carbon dioxide. Life on earth will end when CO2 falls below 165 parts per million. In order for temperatures to rise 1° Celsius, CO2 levels must double each degree. From present levels we’d have to go to 800 parts per million, then to 1,600 and 3,200 to increase 3 degrees. Human activity is impossible to cause that much warming. Three degrees is what most scientists believe is needed to melt most ice caps. Only ice formed over land mass will raise sea levels.
Icebergs have no effect due to their computation. Carbon is stored on earth in our oceans and rock formations, especially limestone. As CO2 rises, plant and animal life flourishes. This accounts for the huge store of carbon in our fossil fuels.
In other words, more carbon good, less bad. Any increase caused by humans may actually help in lessening the effects of the coming grand solar minimum. So when a fellow esteemed columnist and various news sources label climate change as the number one threat to life, do your own research.
A number of years ago we had what was referred to as Climategate one and more recently Climategate two. This involved the exchange of emails by government scientists that showed them doctoring data on global warming and also questioning the findings. As usual when an agenda is being propagated, news sources debunked it and thousands of emails disappeared. Not even available through Freedom of Information Act.
So why the push for actions to limit CO2?
As always follow the money and look for more government power in controlling our lives. The Cap and Trade being proposed will accomplish the agenda. If we wish to observe Cap and Trade, look to California which has their own legislation. The low and middle classes have all but disappeared with the transfer of wealth. The transfer of wealth from alleged rich nations to poor will be huge. Individuals like Al Gore will continue to increase their wealth.
The old saying goes “If you want to promote a lie, make it big and repeat it often.” In my opinion the chemicals we are putting in our air, water and ground pose a far greater threat.
In April of 2009 the EPA labeled CO2 (essential to life) a pollutant and now regulates it. That is the real danger of global warming hoax.