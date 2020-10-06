In our normal day-in and day-out conversations, it is very easy to detect if someone is actually listening or not. Usually if someone is not, it often times manifests itself as an argument or a disagreement. Then you might ask, “What is an argument or a disagreement all about?” I think it is mostly about wanting to be right and wanting to be recognized for that.
Is there another way of coming to a conclusion in a dialogue with another person without an argument? Some people just like to argue because that’s what they are accustomed to. And then there are those who disagree because what is said doesn’t match with what they believe … as if it going to make a difference.
Is it possible to listen to what others say without expressing your own evaluation about what was said even if you feel like doing it?
Comments are nothing more than words that are coming from a source different than yours. It’s another person that’s saying something and amazingly enough what a person says is not going to change destiny. It’s just their words in the form of thoughts expressed just like you express yours.
Yet there are people that react very dramatically to some words others use. Perhaps because of what is said, they take it personally and it feels like an attack on them.
I think what is really absurd are people who react so profoundly to some words that another person uses in print and have no idea of who the author of those words is. They are reacting or over reacting to a single printed word that appears in a newspaper, book or magazine or other printed media. I find it bizarre. It’s just a word. Go figure.
Why is it that some folks just can’t listen to others without preparing their own response to what is being said and can’t wait to say it? I think it is because they are afraid or insecure and have an innate desire to win or to be right.
To listen, or to be a good listener, does not come naturally. It takes hard work to listen objectively to another and focus only on what they are saying and forgetting about your own agenda.
I was listening to a lecture given by a woman from Colorado as she shared how she had overcome the significant problem of being able to be a good listener. She talked in depth about the harmful affects and damage that she had caused in relationships because of her distinct inability to listen.
And in one dark and lonely time in her life, she experienced an epiphany. She “came to herself” and had a clear thought and confronted herself. She asked herself, “Why do I always need to interrupt others? …and why do I always seem to correct what people say?…and why do I need to finish other’s sentences?...and why do I always need to be right?”
What a profound confrontation she had with herself. I’ll bet few people in this world would undertake a personal inventory as she did.
The lady went on to explain the brilliant concept that came to her that she would incorporate into her life with conversations from that day on. As she began using the simple concept, she experienced much freedom and mended many fences along the way. She no longer ever interrupts anyone or corrects them or finishes their sentences, argues or disagrees, all because of one small concept.
While having any conversation with anyone, she merely says "you know, you may be right."