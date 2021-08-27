Today, media and government leaders all along the political spectrum routinely speak of “the deep state,” “the administrative state,” “the bureaucracy” and “progressive ideas”. What do these phrases mean? What is Progressivism?
Progressive political ideology is the conceptual framework that rejected the Founding Fathers’ Constitutionalism of separation of powers and “integrated a new political philosophy into the American Constitutional system”, per Professor Kevin Portteus of Hillsdale College. The progressive leadership of the late 1800s and early 1900s was convinced that the formal model of the US Constitution was inadequate to govern in the modern industrial society with the Constitution’s formal, slow, painstaking process of deliberation and consensus-building. Reform and new processes were required to improve governments’ ability to solve the challenges that faced the modern, industrial society which was morphing out of the rural migration to the bigger cities and the influx of European immigrants. Reason and deliberation as well as “consent of the governed” no longer served the needs of citizens to make good law. Scientific and technical expertise was needed to supplement rulemaking for society.
The Founding Fathers’ convictions held that governing power -legislative, executive, and judicial- had to be separated from each other but also tied to the only sovereign source, the people, known as “consent of the governed”, The Founders deliberately designed the American constitutional system with this in mind, being wary of one-man rule, political passions and other unreliable foundations from which to make law. They highly valued the process of elected legislators debating the great issues of the day such as slavery and the Homestead Act by the powerful minds and thinkers on the floor of Congress. Then, tied to votes on these issues, the legislators faced their reelection prospects in their home districts- the will of the people governing with each election cycle.
Theodore Roosevelt, Republican, and Woodrow Wilson, Democrat, progressive leaders of the late 1800s and early 1900s, supported the idea that decision-making authority on complex policy issues needed to be delegated to the as yet undeveloped bureaucracy staffed by experts. Through a combination of US Supreme Court rulings and national legislation passed during the 1940s-1970s, the “administrative state” was legally sanctioned into the American constitutional system. This legislation and legal action provided the foundation for the bureaucracy to burgeon. Eliminating the requirement to face the consent of the governed in the next election cycle allowed the parallel process of law-making to become the entrenched deep state we know today.
This shortcutting or mimicking of the formal Constitutional process fails and is “wholly unsanctioned by the Constitution itself”, per Portteus. In the 1989 ruling of Mistretta v United States, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia referred to the administrative state as a “sort of junior varsity Congress”.
Reform is needed to restore the original intention of the Constitution’s design.
Let the discussion begin.