To the editor:
What is happening to our beautiful country? I heard the protesters are tearing down statues, historical statues!
I have traveled the country over the last five years. I enjoyed seeing the historical past: the battlefields at Vicksburg, the Lincoln Memorial, the place in Dallas where Kennedy was killed, the World War museums, the Alan Shepard Museum and many more!
When I was in country school (I'm 83 years young) we had to learn all this history. This is what started our country and it is what it was. There were bad times and troubles, but here was also a country being built. The pioneers worked hard to make the history I learned about.
And now, people are damaging all this! What are we leaving for our great grandchildren — what will they remember? Mobs of people destroying our country?
It is time to end all this, regardless of what is required and punish the ones causing all the damage, not only the history but the businesses people worked hard to make a living in.
It breaks my heart! Oh, now there is no more Aunt Jemima or Uncle Ben? What's next? Bugs Bunny, Snow White, Mother Goose?
Marcy Tupy
Montgomery