If you’ve been waiting for a sign to schedule a preventative cancer screening that was knocked off course because of COVID-19, let this article be your sign and make that appointment.
As a physician who has cared for many patients whose lives were saved as a direct result of early cancer screenings, I wholeheartedly believe that the best time to schedule delayed screening tests is now.
Nearly two years into the COVID-19 crisis, we’re still seeing the effects of patient’s delaying their regular preventative cancer screenings in the earliest stages of the pandemic. The anxiety and fear some felt about visiting a medical office throughout COVID-19 was very real, and it resulted in a major backlog of preventative cancer screenings that can save people’s lives.
This backlog has amplified the health care disparities and inequities certain populations (e.g., people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, non-English speakers and low-income groups) face, such as a 40% higher breast cancer mortality rate among Black women.
From 2019 to 2020, preventative screenings went down 20%. For mammograms alone, we saw 27,000 fewer screenings in 2020 than we did in 2019. We have a lot of catching up to do.
At Allina Health we want to help our community make their health a priority. In Minnesota, skin cancer is one of the fastest-growing segments of cancer, making skin cancer screenings an extremely important focus right now. If you’ve quit smoking in the last 15 years or are exposed to smoke, second-hand smoke or radon, a lung cancer screening through a simple, low-dose CT is highly recommended and available through Allina Health’s lung nodule program.
It’s important to talk to your physician to discuss what preventative screenings are appropriate for you based on your medical history and background.
Still not convinced? Here are three reasons to help nudge you to hop online or pick up the phone to get an appointment on the books.
• Early detection is critical
Cancer screenings help us detect cancer at an early stage when it's treatable and curable. Treatments for cancers detected early may be less intensive, less difficult for patients and the survival rates are higher.
This year we are seeing an increase in many late-stage cancers that could have been caught earlier through a preventative screening.
• It’s safe and cost-effective
With the steadfast and vigilant infection prevention measures in place in health care settings, it’s safe for you and your loved ones to return for care.
Preventative screenings are a proven measure to improve health outcomes and are a great way to be an active advocate for your health.
• It feels amazing to cross this off the to-do list
If you feel worried about your health or tired of carrying the mental load of having this on your task list, you might be surprised how easy it is to schedule with online tools. Contact your doctor right away or simply book an appointment online with your provider.
