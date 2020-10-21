To the editor:
With elections near, voters should consider the Platforms of the two major political parties.
These platforms serve as the basis of the candidate’s stance on issues. But what are the platforms? The Democratic Platform is 90+ pages, while the Republican Platform is 60+ pages.
Republicans mention God 15 times in the platform and promote the display of the Ten Commandments; also oppose ban on Bibles in the military. Democrats mention God once as “God-given potential;” Democrats tried to take God out of the platform but were unsuccessful this time.
Republicans support religious liberties, while Democrats wish to remove this protection with the consequences of forcing churches to violate the faith. e.g. Gov. Walz forcing churches to close but allowing rioters to burn businesses.
Republican platform is pro-life and against infanticide, while Democrats impose taxpayer abortion at will. [Is euthanasia next?] Tina Smith voted against “Born Alive Bill,” thus allowing babies born from a botched abortion to unmercifully die.
Republicans support Biblical marriage — foundation of society, while Democrats silent on marriage as foundation of society.
Republicans oppose redefining sex, while Democrats support redefinition of sex and push to teach this ideology in public schools. Democrats support taxpayer funding for gender ‘transition’ surgery.
Republicans support private school vouchers and tax credits; Democrats oppose.
Today’s Democratic Party has been infiltrated with the anti-Christian ideals of Marxism/Communism. As Christians, we must speak the truth (Ephesians 4:25).
However, Trump is the most pro-life, pro-religious president in years! Vote platform, not personality! Vote Republican!
Linda Moore
Faribault
This letter is a paid political endorsement.