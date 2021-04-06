To the editor:
Being in the drug-testing business, we talk to people and doctors in response to a variety of situations and circumstances. With that said, we have been reading the articles recently on the topic of Narcan. The use of legal opioid prescriptions can be a life-changing medical advantage to those suffering with chronic pain. The fatal opiate overdose deaths in part could have been prevented with the lifesaving medication Narcan.
I agree pharmacists should suggest the availability of Narcan, but disagree with the idea pharmacists should run interference with doctors and patients who are legitimately prescribed opiates. Pharmacists encouraging patients not to fill their opiate prescriptions is not the answer, and fans the flames of the negative stigma that is already too high. There is clearly a medical cause for an opiate prescription if it is is prescribed by a Minnesota State Licensed and DEA approved pain management doctor. Interference and discouraging words by pharmacists, even with the best of intentions, is clearly coming up short and adds to the stigma patients already feel.
The question is how do we get Narcan in to the hands of this particular group of legally prescribed opioid patients? There seems to be a rather simple solution, either by way of legislation or common sense or both, by the medical community. If doctors simply prescribed Narcan to accompany any and all opiate prescriptions there would be fewer deaths and the Narcan distribution would be less stigmatized. This is already common practice by doctors in surrounding areas but I don't think Owatonna has developed this medical model or strategy.
Nathan Temple
Owatonna