Every one of us is greatly impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic with our usual routines upended, our personal relationships impacted and our sense of security and safety threatened. The same is true for those among us who are at additional risk due to relationship violence. While staying at home equals safety for most of us, that is not the case for our clients.
One of our advocates here at HOPE Center recently came across a safety plan where the additional question that we were encouraged to ask was, “What do you have to give up in order to be safer?” For many of our clients that is their freedom, their autonomy, their willingness to fully live their lives. We hear stories from our clients all of the time about how small they make their lives in little and big ways to reduce the risk of violence to them and their children.
Victims of relationship violence can be in even greater danger during this stay-at-home period. While physical isolation may give most of us a greater sense of security these days, that same isolation can be leveraged by abusers to maintain greater control over their victims.
Recently here in Minnesota, we were invited to make our lives smaller, for ourselves and for the health of our community. And with each of the things we are advised to give up, it reminds me of what our clients routinely give up to try to achieve safety.
In the wake of the advent of the pandemic, we want to make sure that people know that HOPE Center is still here.
We are still serving clients, still answering the phones 24-7, still attending court, writing orders for protection, still contacting our system partners to make sure that clients have what they need, still providing safe housing and crisis services, still safety planning. We are still making sure our clients have options available so stay at home means staying safe at home as well. Advocates are used to crisis situations, creative solutions, managing risk, juggling multiple variables, so although this presents new challenges we haven’t yet faced, we are resilient and have the skills needed to make it through — much like our survivors.
It is important to note that one of the first exemptions given in the governor’s executive order was for domestic violence survivors who were fleeing for safety:
"Relocation to ensure safety. Individuals whose homes or residences are unsafe or become unsafe, including individuals who have suffered or are at risk of domestic violence or for whom the safety, sanitation or essential operations of the home or residence cannot be maintained, are allowed and urged to leave their home or residence and relocate to a safe alternative home or residence."
Minnesota has a long history of a strong public health response and being a leader in ending domestic violence. We don’t want anyone to have to choose between public health and their lives, and the governor made it clear that the state of Minnesota doesn’t want that either.
Stay at home and safe at home.
We can do both.
HOPE Center services include phone support, emergency shelter, counseling, hospital support and legal advocacy. For assistance for yourself or someone else, call our 24-hour Safeline: 800-607-2330. For more information, visit us at hopecentermn.org.