Social distancing.
This phrase goes against everything in me as a pastor! It’s an oxymoron. To be social is to be with others. Distancing is to be away from others! No handshakes, no hugs.
One of the core principles of our faith as followers of Jesus is that many individual believers together make one group of people called the body of Christ which is the Church. Now when one part of the body suffers, every part suffers with it; when one part is honored, every part rejoices with it. That’s especially evident when we as members of the body of Christ are closely connected to each other in strong, healthy and close relationships. I know from personal experience being connected to the body of Christ is wonderful in normal everyday life. But, we’re not in normal everyday life right now.
I get it. I fully support the idea of social distancing because I know it’s a short-term sacrifice for the long-term good of us all.
I encourage you to use the extra time on your hands to read and get to know the God of the Bible better. You’ll be reminded of His great love for all people and the promises He makes to all who put their trust in Jesus Christ. Pray for an end to the spread of the virus. Pray for people who have been impacted medically and financially.
Another foundational truth found in the Bible is that our God is the Master at bringing good out of bad situations for those who love Him. Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that in all things (even in worldwide pandemics) God works for the good (and this is very important to note) of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” To know the God of the Bible is to trust Him, and to trust Him is to love Him. I hope you love Him so you too will see and experience the good even in the midst of this difficult time. The Almighty truly loves all people, but it’s a sad reality that not all people love Him.
Lastly, one of my favorite phrases from the King James Version of the Bible is, ‘It came to pass.’ It’s a phrase you don’t hear anymore. It came to pass that such and such happened. What I like is that it describes things that come and then they go. It came and it passed. This didn’t come to stay. It came, and this too will pass.
So, for a little while practice some social distancing and before you know it strong, healthy and close relationships will be back and more appreciated than ever. It’ll be handshakes and hugs all around!