The topic for the daily devotion from "Our Daily Bread" for Dec. 1 is: We need our church community with the scripture from Hebrews 10:25, "Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encourage one another."
I do believe that COVID-19 has played right into the devil's hands in terms of keeping people away from church. With the churches being closed, people went into a new routine and some have kept that new routine which is doing other activities instead of church attendance. We also have those conducting youth activities on the weekend which is not allowing our young people to attend church.
This means that we, as church goers and Christians, need to proclaim and invite people to continue church going and return to our churches. Kathleen Norris says one pastor responded: "We go to church for other people. Because someone may need you there."
The writer to the Hebrews says we need to meet together as "Something vital would be missed in our absence and to encourage one another." So may I encourage you to attend church this Sunday as someone may need you there and, you know what, you may need them as well.