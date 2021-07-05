Parents and students are pushing back on ‘equity and diversity’ policies being implemented in public schools in Minnesota and across the nation. When schools embrace terms of: racial equity, systemic racism, white privilege, or social justice, it has adopted racial identity politics - aka critical race theory. ‘Racial equity’ does not achieve equality; it deepens racial divisions by focusing on redistribution of wealth and power.
According to Intercessors for America, “CRT separates individuals in groups based on race and pits them against one another in order to overthrow societies, with race as the excuse for revolution. Its fruit is not redemption, reconciliation, restoration, and unity, but rather division, intimidation, harassment and chaos. CRT is a form of racism.”
Rosemount freshman Brad Taylor, recently told his school board their equity policies “created unwarranted boundaries and barriers between students, pitting us against each other, based on characteristics we cannot control.” He announced he is leaving the district, “to learn in an environment that is not intent on punishing me daily for my skin color and political views.”
Two-thirds of Americans are unaware of CRT concepts. But parents learn quickly of them when their impressionable children are taught to see racism all around them; in skin color, sexual identity, religion, police actions, and American history, laws, culture, traditions. Exposing kids to indoctrinating lessons that reject traditional beliefs, creates confusion, anger, hatred towards others and the world around them.
The Foundation for Economic Education, described CRT, as “harmful and divisive ideology influenced by Marxism that moves us further away from Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision, of a nation that focuses on individual character, not color.”
Critical race theory has come under intense scrutiny in 2021. Numerous states took steps to ban it in public schools. Legislation was proposed in 22 states, and signed into law in five — Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee, preventing it there.
For example, Texas legislation forbids any teacher, administrator, or employee in a state agency from requiring any of the following concepts in course work as follows:
• One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.
• An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
• An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.
• Members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex.
• An individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by his or her race or sex.
• An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.
• Any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.
• Meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist, or were created by members of a particular race to oppress members of another race.