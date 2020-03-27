Technology won’t cure our sense of isolation and fear. What offers meaning is what is already inside us. What makes each of us unique. Our difficulties are real. These events will change us, and we don’t know how that change will emerge or what appearance it will take, but we can work to manage the change that will occur.
Here’s a brief blueprint for managing that change.
Take inventory
Spend some time each day taking stock of what you already have and what you will need in the future. Go ahead and put toilet paper on the top of the list, but then go deeper. Go inside. Here’s a warning: it’s scary in there. Inventory your fears, and acknowledge they are real; home, finances, loved ones, are all concerns. Then list those people you can rely on for help. Don’t forget to also list the people YOU can help.
All those talents you have to offer. All those qualities that make you unique.
Then pick one thing on your list and act on it.
Get emotional
Fear is fear. It is a powerful emotion that has physiological responses in our bodies. It adds to stress. It was a great advantage to our ancestors on the savannah to look for threat everywhere. That lead to survival of individuals that see threat everywhere. Fear is part of being human. This threat of corona virus is worth fearing. Fear also requires action.
Give fear ten minutes of your time each day and then take action.
Pay attention
Our day is made up of a series of intentions and choices. We forget that the choices are ours alone. No one else can control how we feel, or control how we treat those around us; those we love, and total strangers. Make a choice for the world of light. Attentiveness makes each act have meaning.
Act deliberately. You’re going to dust the furniture today? Make dusting the furniture that job you were created to do in that moment. You’re going to teach your child math? Teach it like the world depends on it, because it does.
This isn’t the time to try and change people. Take them for who they are: take control of now by controlling your attention.
Reflect
Reflection is often the thing that helps us most. Take time for it. Send your reflections out into the world. Each day sit quietly and breath. Be still. Some people reflect with prayer. Some people reflect on a walk outside. Some people reflect in writing: keeping track of the story of this time will allow you to make meaning.
We are entering the desert. We will be tired, hungry, tempted and lost. We are responsible for finding our own way and that will show us who we are.