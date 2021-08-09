Adolescence is a time of growth and experimenting—testing boundaries with parents, working through roller coaster emotions, and finding a place among peers. Adolescence lasts for years, with some of the most noticeable changes taking place during a youth’s early teens. In all of these changes, it may feel like your teen doesn’t respect your viewpoints about much of anything, but especially about underage drinking.
That couldn’t be further from the truth.
The truth is, approximately 80% of Rice County youths agree their parents would think it’s very wrong for someone under the age of 21 to have an alcoholic beverage every day (according to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey for Rice County). Your voice matters in your teen’s life (even when they roll their eyes).
But how do you talk about underage drinking—especially when alcohol is so normalized in our culture? Experts agree that the best tactic is to be direct. Lay out your expectations for your teen.
And if you have younger kids, encourage your teen to be a good role model.
Talking points can be simple.
“I expect you won’t drink before you’re 21.”
“I don’t want you to stay at parties where there is alcohol.”
“I don’t want you to ride in a car with a person who has been drinking.”
Make a plan with your teen about what to do if they find themselves in an unsafe situation.
Finally, be curious. Your teen has opinions and viewpoints they want to share—and they want to be respected. More often than not, your teen already knows the risks of underage drinking. What they want and need is consistent messaging and support from you.
The conversations you have now could have a huge impact on your teen. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, between 2015 and 2019, car accidents involving underage drinking were responsible for 15 deaths and 92 serious injuries. Talking to your teen about leaving alcohol alone until they are 21, and never drinking and driving, is key to helping your teen learn about healthy boundaries.
Together, we can all help teens know the truth about underage drinking.
For more information about local efforts to prevent and reduce alcohol use among youth and young adults, visit www.ricecountycmhc.org/initiatives.