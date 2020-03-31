Buckham West, like many other organizations, is adjusting to the changes around us. We miss our members and those folks that we were accustomed to seeing every week. But knowing that they are staying at home is reassuring. We want everyone to be safe and healthy for the time that we return to our normal schedules.
Although Buckham West is not open to the public until the pandemic passes, there will be staff here Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. answering the phones and assisting callers with resources and questions that they have. Please do not hesitate to call us at 332-7357. Our website and Facebook page will also have updated information as needed.
Senior LinkAge Line
If you are in need of resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look. But if you’re a senior or caregiver, I would highly suggest you start looking by calling the Senior LinkAge Line.
The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service. It covers all 87 counties of Minnesota and helps connect you to local services. The Senior LinkAge Line® is answered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and remains open even during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also look for them on their website www.mnaging.org/advisor/SLL
With a single call to 1-800-333-2433 you will get assistance with looking at your situation to determine what service might be helpful. Senior Linkage Line® not only helps connect you to services in your community, it provides personal assistance to help you get the information and help you need. The Senior LinkAge Line® has expertise in the areas of:
• Medicare
• Prescription drug expense assistance
• Health insurance counseling
• Forms assistance, including help applying for medical assistance and Medicare options
• Long-term care insurance
• Caregiver planning and support
• Grandparents raising grandchildren
The Senior LinkAge Line® provides you with the information to help you make good decisions and can connect you with:
• Financial and legal assistance
• Home care, housekeeping and chore services
• Long-term care Ombudsman
• Meal delivery and nutrition
• Transportation
Meal Programs
Adjustments are also happening to the meal programs that are offered out of the Buckham West kitchen. It is the goal of the hosting agencies to continue to provide these meals to those older adults that need it, but in order to limit contact, there are new precautions being implemented.
Meals on Wheels
The Meals on Wheels program will continue as it has always been. If there are changes to it, there will be notice given to each client. Please call your contact at Three Rivers with any questions that you have. If you would like to sign up for this program you may call 800-277-8418.
Buckham West Curbside Pickup Meal
The daily congregate meal program held in the Buckham West dining room has also experienced some changes. In order to reduce contact there will be no meal served in the dining room until further notice. But don’t worry, because you may order and pick up a meal instead! (This is not a home delivery.)
These are the steps:
1. Call 507-332-7680 (SEMCAC’s kitchen number) to order a meal for the following day.
2. Plan to pick up your meal between 11:30-noon on that day.
3. Park your car in the parking lot on the west side of Buckham West. (other parking places may be used on north side if needed). Please park and wait for the food to be brought to you. Do not pull up to our door or do not move around from place to place. We do not want any accidents to happen.
4. In order to avoid contact, do not come in to the building for your meal. The doors to Buckham West will not be open to the public. Your meal will be brought out to you in your car.
5. The number of meals will be tracked on an order sheet in the building and a donation request letter will be mailed to each meal recipient by April 15. Cash donations or green punch cards will not be accepted during this time. Meal cost continues to be a suggested donation of $4 for those people 60 and over.
New clients are certainly encouraged to take part in this critical program. Here’s how:
• When you call to place your meal reservation order, please indicate that you are a new diner.
• There will be some questions that you will need to answer in order to get started utilizing this curbside pick up meal program.
Tax Prep and
Defensive Driving
AARP Tax Aid program volunteers have canceled all tax appointments for Friday, April 3 and 10. The tax preparers have every intention of finding another date to re-schedule these appointments. We have phone numbers and will call everyone who is scheduled to have their taxes done to let them know that their appointment is cancelled and we will also call again to re-schedule you when a new date has been set up.
AARP’s 4-Hour Defensive Driving Class for April 9 has also been canceled. Once a new date is set we will call all those that are registered and get them re-enrolled.
Upcoming Trips
• No Jackpot Junction trip in May, please check back later to see about a July trip.
• “Runestone: A Rock Musical” has been cancelled.
• “Music Man” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, July 1.