Like so many others of us, I find myself working from home today, listening to my kids squabble in the other room, my wife working in another. I’ve been thrust into the world of Zoom chats, Facetime and Google Hangouts practically overnight, whether I was ready or not.
And even for me, a confirmed introvert, isolation and separation has begun to take its toll. There’re only so many meetings you can hold in your PJs before the novelty wears off.
It can be a challenge feeling like I’ve accomplished much some days. Sure, phone calls, emails, video chats, as a pastor, they’re great for checking in and touching base, but I’m a, “let’s meet over a cup at Caribou and talk about life, so we can look each other in the eyes, offer a handshake, extend a hug,” kind of guy. I work best and enjoy what I do the most when we’ve experienced genuine community and connectivity together.
And I think that’s how we’re all wired. Introverts and extroverts, INFJs and ESTPs and everyone in between. Whether you work with your hands, computers or people; in large corporations or sole proprietor; married, single; Millennial, Gen X or the Greatest Generation- all of us have a need to connect, to collaborate, to belong.
After all, we were created that way. Created to be in relationship. With one another, and with our loving Creator. To love and be loved. To care for and be cared for. To show and receive compassion.
Compassion is a funny word. If you look it up in the context of the New Testament, the Greek word literally translates to, “having strong bowels”. It’s the idea of being moved in our guts, being stirred up in our hearts.
And in this time of isolation and self-quarantine, it’s natural that we long to connect with others. When we see all the fear and anxiety, the sickness and even death happening, it makes sense that it moves us deep down to want to reach out and lend a helping hand, a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on.
But perhaps the greatest way we can express this concern for one another at this time is through compassionate confinement. While it seems to go against our nature, it’s really the most selfless, caring thing we can do, especially for those in our midst who might be more susceptible.
It’s not easy but caring for others rarely is.
It poses all sorts of challenges and makes us uncomfortable in the short-term, but in the long-term, when we all come through this, and we will, there’ll be ample opportunities for us to connect, encourage and love on one another in the flesh. But for now, let’s stay home, get what work done we can, maybe enjoy the kids a little more, spend a few more moments getting to those to do lists we’ve been putting off, pause a bit longer to pray, and settle into this time of compassionate confinement.