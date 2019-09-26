To the editor:
Amy Klobuchar just doesn't get it. She can author all the bills she wants requiring broadband infrastructure be installed in conjunction with road building projects. This isn't where the problem is. The problem lies with providers refusing to service remote areas in rural America. We live 2 miles outside the city limits, just southeast of Faribault, and cannot get high speed internet. We are told it would be too expensive for the provider to extend service to our area. This were the problem lies.
Over several years providers were given millions of dollars to cover the cost of construction of facilities to provide service to remote areas. Instead they are sitting on that money and re-investing it else where.
There are multiple providers in the city limits of Faribault, but only one for the rural area, which happens to be CenturyLink, and could care less if rural remote areas have reliable service or not.
I spent my entire life in the telephone business, under the REA program, and what ever service was offered in the city limits, had to be offered to the rural customers as well. Why is that not required of providers receiving federal grants to service rural residents.
Don Novak
Faribault