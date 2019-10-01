To the editor:
I'm writing about our local city property taxes and spending. But it's going to be a little different letter than normal. Normally, I'm a guy who doesn't like to see his taxes continually rise. But today, I'm writing to put the city council on notice that I would welcome an increase in my taxes, for a very specific purpose.
Reading the documents in the council agenda packets and the articles in the paper regarding the staffing at the Fire Department, I would say that I, and probably a number of others in town, would be VERY much in favor of funding the 3 additional full-time firefighters that Chief Dienst is requesting for 2020.
I'm willing to bet, that the extra amount on my (and similarly situated houses in Faribault) taxes would amount to less than $25 per year to fund these 3 position. That's a pittance.
Local government should be funding 3 very specific functions that are the core to the government being. First, transportation/sewer/water (roads, etc). Second, public protection/security (police). Third, public safety (fire). Other things in the budget, in my view, are nice-to-haves. We should always fund these 3 items to their fullest.
What would three additional firefighters get us? The ability to put three people on duty during any given shift instead of two. This provides for better safety for the firefighters and also would provide better coverage when there are multiple calls for assistance, which according to the articles seem to be happening more often. The number of calls our department is getting each year does nothing but grow. We need to provide the assistance for our department that will allow them to provide better service for the city.
Three additional personnel in the fire department is a small cost for us to pay to provide for better safety for the firefighters and better coverage for the city. I feel the city should fund these positions completely and not squabble over the money. This is their core function. I hope everyone else would go along with this as well. Please contact the city and make your voice heard.
Todd Voge
Faribault