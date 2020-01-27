You don’t need to spend a fortune to be physically active. In fact, you can be active in many ways without spending any money. Here are a few ideas to get you moving for free!
Close to Home
• Get some exercise and socialize with friends while you walk the entire mall.
• Get your garden or yard in shape, and you’ll shape up, too.
• Make your own weights from household items such as plastic milk jugs filled with sand or water, bags of rice, soup cans, or bottles of water.
• Rather than driving, walk when doing errands.
In your community
• Try out free demonstration exercise classes at your local senior center or fitness center.
• Participate in community-sponsored fun runs or walks.
• Join a basketball or baseball league that plays at your community center.
In the great outdoors
• Go for a hike in a park,
• Learn about trees and plants while exploring a local arboretum.
• Help your community by participating in a stream clean-up effort.
All Year Round
• Borrow a bicycle and ride around the neighborhood to admire the spring flowers.
• Play an early-morning tennis or pickle ball match at your community courts in the summer.
• Jog through the park and breathe in the crisp fall air.
• Go sledding or cross-country skiing in the winter.
Quick Tip: Be creative! The only limit to free physical activity opportunities is your imagination!