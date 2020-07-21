The chance of being infected with the COVID 19 virus has made many people fearful for themselves and their families. As a public we have been encouraged to practice safe distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks in public to protect other people more than ourselves. Some people think these recommendations are an infringement on their personal freedom. I don’t wear a mask in public all the time but when around large groups or my 98-year-old mother, I think it is just good common sense.
So far I don’t know anybody who has been seriously ill or died because of COVID 19 but if that happens I am sure I will become even more vigilant wearing a mask and keeping what is considered a safe social distance. My main fear is that two of my granddaughters are going to be exposed if their schools open in some form this fall. I fear not only they may become infected but they may infect the other people in their families.
Doctors are telling us most of our population will eventually be infected just in varying degrees. Here in Minnesota and locally we seem to have kept the infection rate low so we are not overwhelming our health care system, that is the opposite of what is happening in some other states.
The protests and demonstrations continue across this nation because of the needless death of George Floyd and others. George Floyd was not a law-abiding citizen and I don’t think he should be a person whose life should be used as an example to follow.
However, I do not believe he deserved to die the way he did nor did the other people who have died because of bad law enforcement decisions. The peaceful demonstrations that have resulted will hopefully create positive change. The destructive protests serve only to drive a further wedge between many of us creating anger, distrust and fear.
I believe it is a fact southern Minnesota’s population will continue to become more diverse in our racial, religious and cultural experiences. We that have lived here most of our lives can see this as a threat and something to fear or accept the fact that much of the rest of the world lives together in a diverse society.
Hasn’t much of the world’s turmoil been a result of one race, religion or ideology attempting to impose their particular beliefs on the rest of the world? I believe there are more and more people who realize the importance of being able to contribute to society through their own education and skills and being able to provide for themselves and their families. Being a grandparent I realize it is important to encourage and support the education and development of the grandchildren even more so than I was as a parent. They are our future and hopefully they will live in a world that is less fearful and distrustful of somebody of a different race, religion or culture.
The statement, “we are all in this together,” I think appeals to the spiritual side of our nature regardless of a particular religious belief and is a common connection between all human beings. I believe there is more beyond this physical life and if we focus too much in this life on gaining more in material possessions and all the added responsibilities that come with having those possessions we are missing out on so much more of what this world has to offer in experiencing other people, cultures and the natural world.
This past week this country has had protesters hauled into unmarked vehicles by unidentified federal officers who arrived uninvited by state officials at the direction of our current president. Does this action raise the concerns of citizens living in southern Minnesota? We have not had violent protests here but shouldn’t local and state law enforcement make the decision if federal law enforcement assistance is needed, not our federal government without even consulting with state governments?
Aren’t these actions an overreach of our federal government? Maybe instead of shouting at each we should all start really listening more and talking less. What do you think?