More seniors are including exercise as a part of their regular routine. If you are considering starting an exercise program, here are some considerations and questions to ask.
Before you begin your exercise program, keep safety in mind. Consider the kind of exercise you plan to do, your ability and your health.
Get your physician’s clearance. If you have not been physically active, have health concerns or have had an injury, visit with your physician before you begin your exercise program to determine what, if any limitations you might have.
Check out the fitness facility. Visit the fitness center to determine if staff is on the floor working with members. Does the gym have senior-appropriate equipment? Is the gym clean, neat, and orderly?
Are there towels and spray bottles filled with disinfectant so exercisers can spray their equipment when they are finished? Is there easy access to the restroom? Are drinking fountains placed throughout the gym for easy hydration? Does the gym monitor the member’s fitness and progress?
Be cautious and careful when exercising outdoors in the cold. In the winter it is difficult to maintain your temperature because you may need to start out with heavy clothing that will bog you down once you begin to warm up and sweat. Once you start sweating and walking in the wind, you will begin to cool off too or freeze. You may need to warm up inside first or go outside with less clothing so that you are not overdressed.
Do not lose heat through your head. Wear a hooded sweatshirt or a headband. Choose footwear that provides good traction. Mittens are preferable over gloves to control the temperature of your hands.
Precautions need to be taken when exercising outdoors in hot weather. Beat the heat by exercising early in the morning or later in the evening. Avoid asphalt or pavement because it is too hard and too hot. Stick to flat grassy areas, uncracked stone surfaces or clear, well-tended forest trails. Walk, run, or cycle in shady or wooded areas.
When it is extremely hot, ride a bicycle instead of walking or running. The wind created during cycling causes perspiration to evaporate, which cools you off. Drink water before, during and after a summer workout.
Stay hydrated. Anyone who plans a lengthy exercise session such as a 3-to-4-mile walk (about an hour) should drink at least a pint of water within 15 to 20 minutes before exercise. Bring along water to sip during a long session and, after exercise, drink another pint.
