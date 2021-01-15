To the editor:
Please correct me if I am mistaken, but in the four years of his presidency I have never seen Donald J. Trump referred to as "president" in the Faribault Daily News.
Also, I cannot recollect there ever being a positive report on President Trump. In an attempt to be fair and balanced, here are a number of his accomplishments that have not been recognized by our local paper, or for that matter any of the MSM:
• President Trump named most admired man in the U.S. by a Gallop Poll.
• President Trump brokered peace deals between Israel and four Arab nations; UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
• Moved our embassy to Jerusalem.
• Achieved record unemployment rates for Blacks and Hispanics.
• Initiated Operation Warp Speed to deliver a vaccine for the coronavirus.
• Rebuilt our military.
• Removed the threat of Iranian General Oasem Soleimani.
• Only president to speak at the Washington, D.C., Right to Life Rally and is the most pro-life president in current history.
• Stopped our taxpayer funding of abortions abroad.
• Initiated prison reform.
• And for all our furry friends, he made animal cruelty a felony.
There are many more achievements too numerous to mention here. Thank you for sharing this information with your readers.
Connie Clark
Faribault