Among Faribault’s many opportunities for youth, YouthBank provides leadership and philanthropy opportunities for high school students. YouthBank is an international organization that allows youth to make decisions and give money to projects that they feel make the most impact for young people in their communities.
Eleven Faribault teens comprise the YouthBank team. Since early August, veterans and newcomers have been hard at work researching the needs in the community. The group’s diverse cultural backgrounds allow for complex discussions about Faribault. Each member believes in the city’s ability to be a place where all youth feel safe and valued. That couldn’t be clearer than in their call for grants this fall.
The group has chosen two themes they feel are the most pressing topics facing youth in Faribault at this time: racial justice and mental health support. Members spent weeks doing community research. In discussions, members brought up issues of stigma surrounding mental health, and the ripple effects of racial unrest through the schools and the community.
Grant applications for 2021-22 opened on Oct. 26 and are open to any youth in Faribault ages 13-19.
YouthBank will award grants ranging from $1,000 to $8,000. Youth who are interested in applying can find more information about the application process at faribaultyouthbank.org.
The organization seeks to support projects that are youth-led, and have a clear and realistic plan for using the money. Last year, Faribault YouthBank awarded a $5,000 grant to the Faribault High School’s Change to Chill group.
Youth who are interested in joining YouthBank should stay tuned for details later this winter; the group will begin recruiting new members in January. Contact faribaultyouthbank@gmail.com for more information.