Clothing donation plan
Since Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store which is located in downtown Faribault, is the main funding source for Buckham West, it was vital that we opened our store to the community as soon as possible. And so, we were happy when we were able to re-open to the public in June. The store hours were modified to allow for cleaning and maximizing the hours that our volunteers are available. We now are open Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 to 5 p.m.
The next step in the re-opening plan has been to allow the community to resume the donation process again. This has brought up some important questions, like is it safe to donate or sell clothes right now? There are many considerations that go into creating this plan including the safety of volunteers who are sorting the clothes and the anticipated large amounts of clothing that will be donated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have stated that current evidence suggests the coronavirus "may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials." In order to mitigate these concerns the following guidelines have been put in place:
• Donations are accepted exclusively on Mondays and only by appointment.
• An appointment must be made in order to drop off your donation and can be done by calling the store at 334-9242 between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays.
• A maximum of two bags/boxes of clothes will be accepted at a time and only wearable items will be accepted.
• Plan on giving your name and phone number when you make your donation.
Any donations that are made outside of these guidelines will not be accepted and will have to be discarded. So please follow our safety protocols. Then you know that you have a way to donate your excess clothing and we will have donations that we can safely use! Thank you for your continued support.
Coffee Shop Reunion.2
It’s time for another Coffee Shop Reunion! Due to the restraints in place with social distancing and the procedures that go along with keeping people safe, we are unable to open our building to social activities at this time. But on Thursday, June 30 from 9-11:30 a.m., Buckham West will be hosting another coffee party at Faribault’s Central Park as a way to give Faribault’s older adults an opportunity to touch base with their Buckham West friends. You will have plenty of room to space yourselves out, but still are able to see each other again.
As we did for our first coffee party, we again ask that you bring your own lawn chair and coffee mug- we will bring the coffee! There will be a basket set out for you to make a donation for your coffee. Sorry, we will only be bringing regular coffee.
So mark your calendar and put your lawn chair and coffee cup in your car. We’ll see you in the park!
New updates
Every week we continue to update our organization’s operations. Here’s what’s new!
• Coffee Shop - Our most well attended activity is still the riskiest for our membership.
Trying to spread people out in the room and keep the surfaces clean is so challenging that we are not able to open up our building for coffee drinkers quite yet. The board has directed that we review this again at the next meeting Aug. 10. Watch for another Coffee in the Park event to be scheduled soon!
• Foot Clinic, Caregiver Support Group and Meditation Group - We have added these three programs back in to our schedule again. If you want more information please call us with your questions.
• There are also many exercise classes that are being offered through Faribault’s Park and Recreation Department. These include several classes in our fitness studio and also in the pool. There are class size limits though, so call them at 334-2064 to reserve a spot.
Reminders:
• Buckham West has been notified by AARP that they are cancelling all in-person driver safety classes for the remainder of 2020. As an alternative, they also offer an online version of their classes and have even provided a price reduction for participants.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top
• If you need resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look.
The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at www.mnaging.org/advisor/SLL
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.