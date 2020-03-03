Census Day at Buckham West
Beginning in mid-March, you will receive a survey in the mail with instructions on how to complete your 2020 United States Census form. This survey is “address-based” and will not have your name on it. Don’t accidentally throw this away!
There are three ways to respond to the survey:
1. Mail
2. Telephone
3. Online
In order to assist you with filling out your survey online, Buckham West will be have local Census takers in our building on Tuesday, March 31 from 9-noon to make the completion of your form easier! All you need to do is bring along the census letter that you received in the mail and they will help you complete your survey online. No appointment will be needed and there is no Buckham West membership required.
Rice County Citizen Alert Program
On Monday, March 23 from 10 to 11 a.m., Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst and Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn will be in our building to offer information about and provide help with signing up for the free Everbridge emergency alert program.
Everbridge is a notification system available to area resident that provides emergency updates to you at home. You choose the types of messages you wish to receive: severe weather, unexpected road closures, evacuations as well as how you wish to be contacted: home phone, cell phone, email, etc. Information entered is protected and will not be used for other purposes. There are no appointments, just drop in!
Where can you get free legal help?
Joining us at Buckham West on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:15 a.m. will be Thomas Kraus, an attorney from Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, who will tell us about a resource that you might need someday — free legal aid!
He will talk about the work that this non-profit does in southern Minnesota, give examples of things they have done, and tell you how you can access their agency.
Following the introductory presentation on March 11, staff from SMRLS will begin to offer regular office hours twice a month at Buckham West. Beginning on Monday, April 6 between 12:30 to 2 p.m., any qualifying Rice county resident may meet with a SMRLS staff member to discuss and begin an intake process regarding a legal situation.
In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member the following qualifications must be met.
• You must be a low-income senior or person with disability.
• Only civil legal matters will qualify, not criminal.
• You must live in the southern Minnesota SMRLS service area.
If you meet the criteria stated above, please call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make an appointment. Walk in appointments may be available, but not guaranteed.
About Southern MN Regional Legal Services: SMRLS is non-profit organization which offers free legal help to low-income and senior citizen (60+) clients in a full range of civil matters. Their highly experienced and diverse staff is dedicated to helping people preserve and maintain life essentials—income, health, safety, and shelter. Serving 33 counties of southern Minnesota, they ensure equal access to justice, opportunity, and hope.
Estate and Will Clinic
Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Tuesday, April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. For this clinic, Jessica Hafemeyer, Attorney at Law, will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Reminders:
• Our newsletter should have arrived in your mailbox around March 1. We do have a number of people who haven’t renewed for 2020 so if you do not get a newsletter, we ask that you check and see if you have done your renewal yet.
• The March 17 Bereavement Support Group has been moved to March 24.
• Please note that there is an error in the latest newsletter regarding the times of the April and May Defensive Driving classes. The correct time for the April 9 class is 4 to 8 p.m. and May 6 class is 1 to 5 p.m.
• Sign-up has begun for Senior Dining’s St. Patrick’s Day meal scheduled for Thursday, March 12. There will be one serving only at 11:30 a.m.
• Carla Pearson, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate will be here each Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Consultations are free and open to the public. Appointments are encouraged, but you may also walk in to see her.
Upcoming trips
• Jackpot Junction on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 10 and 11, 2020, $75 includes hotel and transportation, add $20 for single rate. Casino pays $50 on player’s card and more.
• “Wait Until Dark” at the Lakeshore Players Theatre in White Bear Lake on Sunday, March 15. Depart at 12:15 p.m., home by 6:30 p.m. Following the performance will be a stop for dinner at the Cracker Barrel. Cost of $57 for motorcoach transportation and play. Dinner on your own. Sign up before Feb. 27.
• “Runestone: A Rock Musical” at the History Theatre in St. Paul May 14. When a Swedish immigrant digs up a rock on his property, indicating that the Vikings were the first Europeans to set foot in Minnesota, he is praised for his discovery! It’s a whimsical rock and roll musical. Departure at 11:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. performance. A stop at the Crackerbarrel for dinner. $57 includes show admission and transportation, with dinner on your own.
• Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 20. Depart at 10 a.m. for a noon game. Upgraded seating under cover. Cost of $65 for transportation and game. Sign up by May 1.
• “Follow the Arrow” trip to northern Minnesota June 8-10. Brochures with details available by March 1.
• “Music Man” starring Ann Michels at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, July 1. Cost is $100 and includes seated luncheon, performance and motorcoach transportation. Reservations required by June 5.