Happy springtime! This past weekend weather, the change to daylight savings time and families planning for eagerly anticipated spring break weeks gives us all reasons to celebrate this time of year.
This March, we also have the unique opportunity to participate in the U. S. Census. This massive mailing will be coming to each household across the country starting this week March 12-20 with the goal of counting every adult and child wherever they are living.
Since 1790, as designated in our United States Constitution, Article 1, Section 2, this census has been completed. This year, we will all receive a short form-no multi-page, long forms. This is also the first time we can complete the form and submit on-line.
The first question reads: “How many people were living or staying in this house, apartment or mobile home on April 1, 2020.” This means college students will be counted on campus or their homes, apartments etc. Individuals living in care centers will be counted in their facility. Everyone counts where they reside on April 1.
Minnesota is at risk of losing a congressional seat. We now have eight districts and their representatives serving in the US House of Representatives. Minnesota has been growing with an estimated population of over six million people, but states like Texas and Florida have grown more. There is a complicated formula used in determining actual representation in Congress. If we lose a congressional seat, it means that seven districts would have new boundaries and encompass at least another 100,000 people. A challenge to know and understand all the issues within any district by anyone serving these districts.
Our own state legislative districts will go through the process of reapportionment following the census completion. This may mean a change in our current representation in St Paul.
In addition, critical in having every one counted is that distribution of future federal program funds. This past decade Minnesota received over fifteen billion dollars for over one hundred designated programs. This equals to over $28,000 per person this past decade.
Back in 2010, Medford’s census number was 1,264. In 2015 when our comprehensive plan was updated, the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimated our population at 1,392. All communities use the census information for planning of infrastructure expansion-something we are already reviewing, residential and business expansion and the amenities to support a growing community.
How many people reside in Medford today? That question will be answered around the holidays with more details available during 2021.
National Census Day is April 1. You can mail or respond electronically to your questionnaire. We all count! Census information is found at mn.gov/admin/2020-census/ Regular updating will be done throughout the year. Thank you for responding to the initial mailing. We all count!