The Paycheck Protection Program deadline has been extended to Saturday Aug. 8, 2020. Congress issued another update to the program over the July 4 holiday week, and I wanted to provide a reminder that the new deadline is approaching. If you have not yet applied for PPP, now is the time!
PPP loans are federal, potentially forgivable low-interest loans. In brief, the loan is for 2.5 times your average monthly payroll cost or equivalent self-employed earnings. Agricultural producers, farmers, and ranchers are eligible for PPP loans if: the business has 500 or fewer employees, or the business fits within the revenue-based sized standard, which is average annual receipts of $1 million.
PPP loans are available through the Small Business Administration. Many small businesses, including farm entities, may be eligible. A business owner can apply for PPP through a participating lender. Many banks, credit unions, and the farm credit system are participating; you can check with your local lender or banker to apply.
PPP loans fund 2.5 months’ worth of a small business's payroll expenses and/or owner’s compensation. If you do not have employees but have a positive net income on your 2019 Schedule F or C, you can apply through a lender for 2.5 months’ worth of equivalent owner's compensation to help recoup 2020 losses.
If a borrower uses at least 60% of the loan on payroll or owner’s compensation and any remaining funds on eligible business expenses, then the borrower can apply to have the loan forgiven after the conclusion of the loan’s 24 week covered period. If the borrower exhausts their loan funds before the 24 weeks, they may be able to apply for loan forgiveness earlier. For more information about applying for loan forgiveness, visit https://blog-abm-news.extension.umn.edu/2020/06/paycheck-protection-program-loan_23.html.
As of June 30, the Small Business Administration – in in coordination with participating lenders – had issued over 4.8 million PPP loans worth over $520 billion dollars. While $520 billion worth of loans issued is staggering, about $130 billion in PPP loan funds remained unused at the end of June.
The large amount of unused allocation helped create the push for Congress to issue the deadline extension, allowing small businesses, including farmers, that haven’t applied for PPP to access the remaining dollars by August 8, 2020. Learn more about the PPP by reading a compiled list of frequently asked questions at https://z.umn.edu/PPPfaq.