As we approach the end of another calendar year, I want to take a moment to reflect on how grateful I am for the way our students and staff have responded to the adversity 2020 has presented, and look ahead to a promising and innovative future for Faribault Public Schools.
All the way back in March, we faced the huge challenge of transitioning to distance learning directly after spring break. There was no precedent for making this kind of change to the way we educate students, but our staff and students worked together to make it happen, all while dealing with the outside stresses presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a cloud of uncertainty hanging over our heads, our district spent much of the summer developing plans that would allow us to return to school as safely as possible, while also preparing for a potential second round of distance learning. That planning has allowed us to more effectively engage students and support their social and emotional needs over the last few weeks.
There continue to be daily obstacles to learning, but I know our educators are doing everything they can to overcome those obstacles and reach our students.
There are two main reasons we’ve been able to get through these unprecedented times: Because we’ve remained flexible and adaptable, and because we have some of the finest educators in the state of Minnesota right here in Faribault. We are incredibly proud of the way they continue to find new and innovative ways to connect with students in an educational climate that is far from ideal. We appreciate the patience our families and community have afforded us, and hope it’s rewarded with a return to normalcy in the not-too-distant future.
When we do return to in-person learning, I’m excited about the future of education and the ways our schools will evolve to better meet the needs of our students. I believe this experience with distance learning will accelerate our move toward a more student-centered approach. We’ve seen how much building in-person relationships and having a structured school day means for some students. We’ve also seen that many students are interested in a more independent, hands-on educational experience that is tailored to their individual interests and skills. Finding ways to meet the needs of every student is at the heart of the student-centered learning that will be a focus for our school district moving forward.
There is light at the end of this dark tunnel, but we have to continue to be patient. Our COVID-19 Incident Command Center team is meeting frequently to determine whether students will return after the holiday break to in-person learning, hybrid learning, or distance learning.
We will consult with public health officials, look at local case data, consider our ability to staff our schools, and review a number of other factors to determine when and how schools will reopen.
In the meantime, please continue to wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands regularly so we can make it to the finish line of this pandemic together.