I frequently speak and write about the value of the four C’s. I continue to say great schools are very good at the following C’s: collaboration, consistency, compassion, and communication. It is very hard for me to rank them in the order of importance because they are so connected with one another. I would be afraid to take one away for fear that the remaining three would suffer.
For the past eight months everyone including schools have been living with another “C” word, but not valued, COVID. Every time I think we may have turned the corner with this virus I watch the 10 p.m. news and my fears are rekindled for another day. I have thought about not watching the news, but I know that is not the answer to solving my fears.
COVID has made the four C’s even more critical. As a school principal I have always said you can’t get good enough at communication. Sometimes folks will say communication needs to be improved but I think they say this when the communicator is not speaking or writing the message they want to hear. I know I have never communicated more about any topic than I have about COVID. We have sent out information, created videos and COVID plans that have had to be tweaked and then tweaked some more as we learn more things that we can do and not do. We are faced with many challenges. I have learned that electrostatic sprayers that work great on shopping carts and exterior tables do not work well in schools built in 1913 with woodwork that is over one hundred years old. We have learned wearing a mask for seven hours plus is not easy for anyone. However, we wear a mask out of respect for each other.
We have had to be compassionate with one another more than ever. Schools are filled with traditions and events that occur at the same time and same place year after year. This year we have to rethink everything we do. We had to create a socially distanced back to school night and eliminate the social gathering at the end of the event because we could not risk the health of our students, staff and their families. We have a large rake-a-thon coming up. We will keep the classes together and rake leaves six feet apart wearing our masks. We have eliminated all Halloween events except we will come to school in Halloween costume and rake leaves as a school dressed for Halloween. Even though some things are very hard for children and adults to understand at this time, we are creating memories they can share at their class reunions down the road.
Consistency and COVID go hand in hand. I stand at the door every morning and help to temp check each child who comes to school. I have always memorized every students name. So, this gives me a chance to practice each morning. They come in the door wearing their mask with a smile in their eyes! We greet one another and when the temperature device buzzes, I let them know they are good to go, and to have a great day. We even have a back up thermometer in case the regular one goes on the fritz before school starts.
When I was growing up and ever felt sick or complained to my mother about anything, her standard response was; “if you are really sick you could get worse!” I know this virus is dangerous and has changed our lives in the short term forever. It could be worse so with each day we need to recognize and appreciate all the good that we do have in our lives. We are lucky we have each other, we have children and teachers together again and we are creating beautiful art projects, learning how to read and write and having fun with math problems. By protecting each other we will defeat this virus. Stay strong! Stay healthy! Stay happy!