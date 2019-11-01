To the Editor:
We are long-term residents of Faribault. All three of our children graduated from Faribault High School, have college degrees, professional jobs and are successful. Two of our grandchildren currently attend Faribault Public Schools; both are on the A Honor Roll and experiencing success within the Faribault School System.
As a paraprofessional, I (Donna) worked at the Faribault High School for twenty-three years. I worked alongside many amazing teachers who went the extra mile to educate all students.
We are aware of how the needs of our students and community have changed, which is why our district needs our support now more than ever. School districts across the state do not get sufficient funding to maintain the programming they currently have. Faribault is one of many districts vulnerable to budget cut, which will result in the loss of more teachers, and, therefore, valuable programming our students need to be successful both now and in the future. In order to improve our current situation, it is imperative to support our school district by voting YES on the Levy.
Barry and Donna Cummans
Faribault