For far too long, we have heard about the opportunity gaps that exist for Minnesota’s children. The $1.5 billion-dollar budget surplus and current legislative session present an enormous opportunity for our state’s youngest learners, and I am imploring our state’s leaders to be bold and courageous to make this session a memorable one for Minnesota’s littlest learners.
We have two major problems in Minnesota: 1) worst-in-the nation achievement gaps; and 2) a serious shortage of child care programs. Minnesota has one of the largest K-12 achievement gaps in the nation and that begin as early as 18 months in the form of opportunity gaps.
At the same time, many parts of Minnesota are facing an urgent shortage of child care programs, which place burdens on parents who want to work and employers who need workers.
Early childhood proposals in both the Minnesota House and Senate, including aim to address these serious issues. The bills move to increase funding for early learning scholarships and raise Child Care Assistance (CCAP) reimbursement rates. This support is crucial to help families participate in the workforce; reduce racial disparities in accessing education; and ensure an equitable start for all of Minnesota’s children.
Even as we meet the child care shortage, we must ensure that early learning opportunities reflect quality. We know that an amazing amount of learning takes place in child care programs around the state. Whether in a home, a school or a center, when a family connects with a quality early childhood education program that fits their needs, the impact is far-reaching.
In Minnesota, quality is defined by Parent Aware, the state’s system for measuring and supporting early education. The House and Senate proposals call for evaluating Parent Aware in an effort to continuously improve it, as well as implementing a statewide kindergarten entry assessment, which would give us data on all children when they enter school — data that we are currently lacking.
Just as important, the proposed solutions also address the early childhood workforce, which is struggling to earn a living wage. Early educators put an enormous effort into getting our children ready for kindergarten and deserve to be recognized and fairly compensated. Providing more scholarships and grants will help retain child care providers and keep early learning programs in business.
This crisis is not just a problem for those who have children. It affects everyone. Business groups, a wide range of early childhood advocates and legislators in both parties understand the power of quality early learning programs for children and families in these important first years of life.
Investing in early childhood this session is a smart move. Thriving children create thriving communities. Making affordable high-quality child care available to all has significant benefits for children, parents, and the state as a whole.
We all win when high-quality child care and early education is affordable and accessible. The time to invest is now. We must be deliberate. We must be unflinching. We must be bold. Minnesota’s children expect this of us.