Most patients suffering with acute mild or moderate low back pain recover in a short period of time using heat or cold packs while maintaining most of their usual activities. Among those who have greater pain and dysfunction, many seek professional health care. Recently, the American College of Physicians commissioned an evidence-based review of the scientific literature to advise health care professionals and patients on how best to manage low back pain and disability. They used only data from randomized clinical trials (high quality research) to measure treatment benefit.
The results from this panel’s research were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. This scientific review board found several treatments that demonstrated effectiveness. For patients with acute low back pain (symptoms less than 12 week duration) the following were effective: spinal manipulation, therapeutic massage, acupuncture and superficial heat. For patients with chronic low back pain (symptoms more than 12 week duration) the following were effective: spinal manipulation, therapeutic exercise, acupuncture, stress reduction and low-level laser therapy. This guideline specifically instructed clinicians to avoid prescribing costly therapies, especially those with serious potential harms such as long-term opioids. The guideline also recommended avoiding pharmacologic therapies that were not shown to be effective for back pain, such as antidepressants.
Another scientific review published in the Journal of the American Medical Association investigated the effects of spinal manipulation for patients with less than 6 weeks of low back pain. This research team also examined only randomized clinical trials. They confirmed the findings of Annals of Internal Medicine that spinal manipulation is effective for reducing pain and improving function.
For the millions of Americans who suffer with these symptoms, this is very good news! Not only are these treatments effective, but also (under the guidance of a licensed professional) they have an excellent safety record.