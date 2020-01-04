For so many of us, the holiday season is one of joy. We look forward to spending time with cherished family and friends, sharing traditions of food and song, and treating each other to gifts both practical and delightful.
However, for too many among us, the holidays bring with them many stressors. There are the expectations of what Christmas “should be” as opposed to the realities of what is possible. There are the pressures – both self-imposed and otherwise – to appear “normal,” to guard against outsiders knowing that family life may be less than perfect (even though I would venture to say that no one’s really is). Layer on top of these the financial strain that can result from gift-giving, entertaining, etc.
These issues can also be magnified when children are home on school break, excited about Santa and presents and the sugarplums that may be dancing in their heads. Their possibly unrealistic expectations can contribute to pressures in the home during the holidays.
Increased alcohol consumption at this time of the year can also serve to escalate negative situations and can worsen already violent behavior.
One might expect that this confluence of factors would lead people to reach out for support to help make it through the tough times. However, far too often, the various pressures of the holidays can do just the opposite: the longing to appear normal, the desire to keep the family together, the fear of the consequences of rocking the boat.
For many of our clients, they are focused on the necessities: getting through to the next paycheck and figuring out how to make a meal from what is left in the fridge to make it to payday. In order to brighten their holidays, HOPE Center partnered with The State Bank, Allina, ABC Cos., KGP, Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, Taylor Truck Line, Rice County administration, Rice County’s Sheriff’s Office, Faribault and Northfield Police departments and several families and individuals who show up year after year to provide much-needed gifts to local families in need. Together we were able to provide gifts to 85 children and 47 adults.
The following responses from a couple of our gift recipients reflect just how meaningful these efforts can be:
“I just wanted to say thank you. … I’ve slept better over the last week than I have in a long time. Thank you all for your support.”
“I can’t express my gratitude enough! I historically have very lonely holidays. I sincerely beyond words appreciate the efforts, thoughts, kindness that was put into the gift-giving of you and your donors.”
This year has brought many hardships for many of our families. A lot of them are starting over, many have suffered medical setbacks, car accidents, destruction of property by perpetrators, financial issues, continuing harassment and fraying family relationships.
In the midst of all the darkness is a light — a reminder that someone cares, that someone is willing to throw them a lifeline. To you it may seem like a small thing but to our clients it makes a huge impact.
HOPE Center services include phone support, emergency shelter, counseling, hospital support and legal advocacy. For assistance for yourself or someone else, call our 24-hour Safeline: 800-607-2330. For more information, visit us at hopecentermn.org.