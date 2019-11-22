To the editor:
The fallacy of the “normalcy” of homosexual behavior is surfacing within the literature. For example, researcher Robert L. Kinney III contests the conclusion that “homosexuality-is-not-a-mental-disorder.” Kinney makes some valid points.
Kinney contends research-based evidence that homosexuality is normal rests on out-of-date literature, biases and defective logic. For example, Kinney notes that Alfred Kinsey is a regularly cited author who suggests that human sexuality is on a continuum presuming heterosexuality at one extreme and homosexuality at the other with variation in between. Since there is variation in nature and in biology, homosexuality is normal. Problem--what about the serial killer? With Kinsey’s thinking, serial killing is “simply a normal variant on the continuum of human desire”!
Other authors maintain homosexuality is common in nature; therefore, it is normal. However, cannibalism also is prevalent within nature and in some human societies; does this make cannibalism “normal” or healthy?
Evelyn Hooker’s research also is cited by those advocating the normalcy of homosexuality. Hooker found that there is no difference between heterosexuals and homosexuals in psychological adjustments—the adaptability factor. Therefore, homosexuals and heterosexuals score equally, so homosexuality is normal. Are homosexuals well-adjusted? It depends on how you define adjusted. Rates of depression and anxiety in homosexuals is 1.5 – 2.5 times greater than heterosexuals (ADAA). Are depression and anxiety actually side effects of homosexual behavior?
Is homosexuality normal? Do we know with certainty? No, because the ‘scientific evidence’ is on shaky ground — and it is very possible that promoting homosexuality as “normal” is a grave disservice to those suffering with homosexual tendencies, gender dysphoria etc.
Finally, regarding transgenderism, anecdotal evidence is surfacing. For instance, a group of ex-transgenders are now taking legal action. They assert, “Affirming gender confusion … is akin to addressing an anorexic person’s needs by providing a low-calorie diet, diet pills, and stomach stapling.” Ex-transgenders call this abuse by the medical community! Also, the American College of Pediatricians state that gender dysphoria is a “psychological problem” due to numerous contributing factors!
Those in the public schools, libraries and Faribault community, do you really want to promote an agenda (via books, comics, brochures, programs etc.) that may be permanently damaging the lives of human beings? With this agenda, are you planting the seeds of sexual confusion in young, vulnerable minds? Don’t confuse compassion with abuse! Be forewarned, court cases will follow and taxpayers will pay!
Linda Moore
Faribault