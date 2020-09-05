This is an excerpt taken from Pastor Rob Ketterling’s upcoming book, “Speed of Unity,” set to release early 2021.
Today, we’re quick to identify our differences: Republican or Democrat, ultra-right or progressive, mask proponent or anti-masker, tear down the statues or honor our heritage, in-person or online worshiper, and on and on. When we exclude “them” from the community of humanity — people of inestimable value because they’re created in the image of God — we’re forgetting that the love of Jesus changes everything.
The apostle John wrote a lot about the necessity and the power of love. It’s not enough just to use the word; we need to show the same kind of love Jesus did when He patiently and persistently reached out to everyone—the believers and unbelievers, the grateful and the defiant. John gives us God’s expectation of all who call themselves Christians: “Dear children, let’s not merely say that we love each other; let us show the truth by our actions.” (1 John 3:18).
Some might insist, “Yeah, but times are tougher now than back then.” Oh, really? Jesus, Paul, and John lived during a time of political polarization in the Roman occupation, severe ethnic divisions, and economic privation for many. Sound familiar? Yes, I thought so. Christians should be — and can be — the leading edge in creating a culture of love and unity. When we live as lights in a dark world, when we choose to love our enemies instead of despising them, and when we sacrifice for the sake of those who are on the other side, God will use us as a catalyst for real change in our country.
Is that even possible? I believe it is. In the first three centuries after Christ, Christians gave their lives for their unbelieving neighbors during two devastating plagues. These Christians were humble enough to love people who didn’t love them, and they were strong enough to sacrifice themselves for the good of people outside the faith. They changed the world through their love for others. At the beginning of this time, there were only a handful of Christians; by the end, half of the Roman Empire believed in Christ.
In the stress and anger of this moment (and every other moment, for that matter), we need a life-transforming, soul-shaping experience of God’s amazing love. It’s more than saying we’re Christians, it’s more than going to church, and it’s more than reading the Bible and praying. Those activities can deepen our connection to God, or they can inoculate us from the real thing. When the love of God has penetrated our hearts, we’re secure enough that we’re not threatened by uncertainty and disagreements. We trust that we’re in the hands of a good and great savior who always knows what’s best for our good and His glory. We have wisdom and peace in the midst of chaos. And because we’re convinced that Jesus paid the ultimate price to love us when we were so unlovable, we can genuinely love those who are very different from us.
Love is the starting point, the power source, and the staying power of genuine unity.