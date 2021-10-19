Tap in to your creative side and make flowers from felt! You will create three felt flowers.
You choose if you want to put them on a stick to use in a house plant, make as a magnet, or design it as a pin to be worn on your coat or hat. These could also be used as a gift wrap decoration, added to a headband, or on a stick to decorate a birthday cupcake!
Class instructor will be Paula Wadekamper. The class is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. We ask you to pre-register by calling Buckham West. Fee: $7 includes, all supplies and instruction to make three flowers.
Having pain in your hand, wrist or elbow?
Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. when Dr Thomas Kaiser, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Physician at the Allina Health Orthopedic, Podiatry and Spine Clinic of Faribault will discuss hand, wrist and elbow pain. At this free information session, you will learn about options for pain management, surgical intervention and rehabilitation services for the most common conditions of the hand, wrist or elbow.
Dr. Kaiser provides local treatment to patients with these common problems including arthritis, tendinitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and fractures. He offers a wide variety of orthopedic services, individualized treatment that maximizes relief and minimizes risk to you can continue doing the things you enjoy.
To reserve a spot, call Buckham West. Masks and social distancing are required for this presentation.
Donations now accepted
The “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” returns for a second time and is scheduled for the 2021 holiday season, with all proceeds used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. This event is set to kick off Saturday, Nov. 27 and will run through Tuesday, Nov. 30.
In order to stock the shop, we are now actively soliciting donations from our members and other supportive community members. These donations will then be priced, displayed and sold at the Shoppe. Items that we are looking for include:
• Newly purchased or unused store-bought items
• Hand crafted items for home or personal use
• Gift certificates to local stores or restaurants which can be added to theme baskets
• Stocking stuffers
• Items identified and priced just right for youngsters to buy for a special adult in their life.
• Bundles or baskets of themed items (for example home décor, holiday, hobbies, etc.)
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. We also will not be selling clothing at this event, but would always be happy to accept donations of clothes at Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store.
Please drop off your donated items to Buckham West no later than Nov. 19. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
Senior learning network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next two sessions:
• Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. — National Mall & Memorial Parks in Washington., D.C: “A Visit to America’s Front Yard”
Visit with a Park Ranger from National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C, for a virtual tour of the park sometimes referred to as America’s Front Yard. We will explore the history and symbolism of memorials, such as Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Martin Luther King, Jr and more!
• Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.: Dwight D Eisenhower’s Presidential Library and Museum
From 1953-1961 Dwight D. Eisenhower served two terms as president of the United States; brought armistice to Korean War; promoted Atoms for Peace and dealt with crises in Lebanon, Suez, Berlin, and Hungary.
But did you know he also created the Federal Council on Aging? As President he also saw Alaska and Hawaii become states; signed the 1957 Civil Rights Act, sent federal troops to enforce integration of Little Rock Central High School and signed the bill creating NASA. Join us at the Presidential Library and Museum as we discover more about our 34th President.
Membership incentive ends soon
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2021, we are running a
special Membership Drive from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 for only $45. Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last 4 months of 2021 and all of 2022. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2022 membership year.
Fashions on Central
It’s that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter.
We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop. Fashions on Central, located in downtown Faribault, is open for shopping Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. 5 p.m.
Reminders
• The Senior Linkage Line will not be doing any in-person Health Insurance Counseling appointments during the 2021 Open Enrollment period. If you are planning on making changes on your insurance during Open Enrollment, you are encouraged to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services are based on your ability to pay.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m.
in the dining room, with the curbside meals being brought out immediately after the dining room meals are served.