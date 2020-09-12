The world around us is growing more precarious daily. In our lifetimes, we have not experienced this level of uncertainty, fear, and violence. Sometimes we may wonder where God is in all of this. Is He there? Does He care? What does the future hold?
A man named Peter lived 2,000 years ago. Even though he lived in a very different world, in many ways, he faced similar uncertainties.
In the world, he lived in a foreign government that occupied his homeland. He lived with division and oppression both by the government and in the general population.
People who publicly proclaimed faith in Jesus were facing widespread persecution.
Believers were thrown out of their families. They faced economic oppression. At a moment’s notice, they could be thrown in prison, tortured, or even killed, for nothing more than their beliefs.
Peter wrote a letter to encourage those people, and this is what he wrote.
“Blessed be the God and father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead” (1 Peter 1:3 NASB).
He knew the people he was writing needed hope. The world they lived in was uncertain and full of fear and violence. Much like the world we live in today. The hope Peter talks about is a living hope. This is different from the common hope we often hear.
The hope we usually hear about is a gamble. It is cross-your-fingers close-your-eyes, and jump kind of hope. We hope the pandemic will end soon. We hope we will have our job next week, we expect the violence to end. But what if it doesn’t?
The truth is that we don’t know if things will get better. We don’t know what the election will hold, or when the pandemic will end. But we hope. In what?
Peter talks about an entirely different hope. He calls it a living hope. That is a hope that is active, vibrant, and lively. A living hope is sure. This is a hope you have when you know what is going to happen. It is more like an expectant waiting. Even if things here on earth continue downward, we trust in the sure and certain hope of Jesus and expectantly wait for a time when He will make all things new.
To have this hope, Peter says you are born again into it. This means that you have turned your life toward Jesus. When you do that, you are born into a new life that has a living hope.
Take some time today. Look at the world. Look inside your heart. Look at your life. Do you need to make peace with God? Do you need a living hope? Believe that Jesus is the son of God. Believe that He died on the cross for your sins, and rose from the dead.
Then run to Jesus. Cling to Christ. Confess your wrongs to Him, and trust your life to
Him. Jesus is your living hope.